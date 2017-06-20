Hunt Commercial lists historic Delaware Avenue Baptist Church

Now is your chance to own a significant piece of Buffalo’s architectural history. The circa 1894 Delaware Avenue Baptist Church, located at 965 Delaware Avenue, is being listed via Hunt Commercial. The 17,931 SF church, designed by John H. Coxhead, is considered the prominent architect’s most famous building.

What makes this church so magnificent is the Richardsonian Romanesque style in which it was built, which loosely resembles Medina sandstone Richardson Towers. The church boasts “a stained-glass dome over the stunning 6,500 sq.ft. sanctuary”. There are also three floors of meeting rooms, with a kitchen, and a full basement. To help offset the sale price of $750K, and any future build out or reuse, the building is eligible for state and federal historic tax credits.

A BRO writer had an interesting thought – that the church would be a good fit for the Community Music School, “…rather than trying to go ahead with their still-unstarted expansion project on Elmwood. If the church were to be acquired by the music school, they could retain the sanctuary as a performance hall, and perhaps even allow the congregation to continue worshiping there on Sundays. And their Elmwood building could then be converted to entirely housing (or housing/office) which is really a great use for it.

“…since the sanctuary was designed by one of the nation’s top-two interior design firms at the time, then trying to do even sensitive adaptive reuse of the sanctuary couldn’t help but be a kind of desecration. That alone suggests the desirability of looking at options other than adaptive reuse for the building. The building has been called one of the most (or THE most) beautiful sanctuaries in the City of Buffalo.”

