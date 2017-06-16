Heed the Siren’s Call!

You can cross your next shopping trip to Palm Beach off your list. Why? Because Red Siren has opened up on Elmwood Avenue, bringing with it all of the colorful men’s and women’s fashions reminiscent of the days when Lilly Pulitzer was the real hot topic.

I’ve got to give store owner Sharon Randaccio a hand. Not only is she still bustling at Canalside, she has now brought that same sense of “strong, alluring, playful & unique” style, with some added panache, to Elmwood. Red Siren Elmwood is a colorful swirling of name brand design delights that will have your head spinning in no time.

For the girls, there are loads of selections by designers such as Krazy Larry, Trina Turk, Elizabeth McKay, Joseph Ribkoff, Ted Baker, Gretchen Scott and Gretchen Scott. There are even Lilly Pulitzer strap belts (made locally). For a day at the beach, a walk on the boardwalk, or a night on the town, there are wonderful selections of merch that you don’t typically see around town. It’s the perfect time to add some colorful garments and accessories to a wardrobe, not to mention flip flops, clutches and the rest.

And for the guys? Red Siren carries Castaway, Psycho Bunny, Johnnie-O, John Varvatos, and SWIMS (beach/water shoes). I was also psyched to find a professional Kadima paddle set, perfect for hitting a ball around at the park or the beach. There are fun wallets, socks, shorts and shirts… complete outfits and accessories for some lazy hazy summer excursions.

Aside from the clothing and accessories, Red Siren also carries some fun gifts, such as dog leads and mini-grills. There’s something neat around every corner. If you’re wondering whether the pink French bulldog is for sale, that’s something that you’ll have to ask the owner. Same with the Johnnie-O surfboard.

If you like the look of Red Siren from the outside, then you’re going to love it on the inside. The exterior of the building really pops, and adds some serious zest and life to the street. It would be great to see more of this type of street presence around the city. For years, this corner was painted with garish reds and whites, with no flair whatsoever. Now it’s a real eye-catcher (see lead image).

Wait not, want not – get over to Red Siren while the place is still fully stocked with summer fashions and accessories. The nice weather is here, and it’s time to dress accordingly. Red Siren is an awesome addition to Elmwood folks. If you want these types of places to stick around, stop with the Amazon ordering, and start supporting the shops in your city. Red Siren has changing rooms, so you can try on the outfits – now that’s something that Amazon can’t compete against.

Red Siren | 976 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York, NY 14222 | (716) 259-8289 | Facebook