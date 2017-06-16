Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Heed the Siren’s Call!

2 Comments

You can cross your next shopping trip to Palm Beach off your list. Why? Because Red Siren has opened up on Elmwood Avenue, bringing with it all of the colorful men’s and women’s fashions reminiscent of the days when Lilly Pulitzer was the real hot topic.

I’ve got to give store owner Sharon Randaccio a hand. Not only is she still bustling at Canalside, she has now brought that same sense of “strong, alluring, playful & unique” style, with some added panache, to Elmwood. Red Siren Elmwood is a colorful swirling of name brand design delights that will have your head spinning in no time. 

For the girls, there are loads of selections by designers such as Krazy Larry, Trina Turk, Elizabeth McKay, Joseph Ribkoff, Ted Baker, Gretchen Scott and Gretchen Scott. There are even Lilly Pulitzer strap belts (made locally). For a day at the beach, a walk on the boardwalk, or a night on the town, there are wonderful selections of merch that you don’t typically see around town. It’s the perfect time to add some colorful garments and accessories to a wardrobe, not to mention flip flops, clutches and the rest.

And for the guys? Red Siren carries Castaway, Psycho Bunny, Johnnie-O, John Varvatos, and SWIMS (beach/water shoes). I was also psyched to find a professional Kadima paddle set, perfect for hitting a ball around at the park or the beach. There are fun wallets, socks, shorts and shirts… complete outfits and accessories for some lazy hazy summer excursions.

Sommer helps out in a pinch

Aside from the clothing and accessories, Red Siren also carries some fun gifts, such as dog leads and mini-grills. There’s something neat around every corner. If you’re wondering whether the pink French bulldog is for sale, that’s something that you’ll have to ask the owner. Same with the Johnnie-O surfboard.

If you like the look of Red Siren from the outside, then you’re going to love it on the inside. The exterior of the building really pops, and adds some serious zest and life to the street. It would be great to see more of this type of street presence around the city. For years, this corner was painted with garish reds and whites, with no flair whatsoever. Now it’s a real eye-catcher (see lead image).

Wait not, want not – get over to Red Siren while the place is still fully stocked with summer fashions and accessories. The nice weather is here, and it’s time to dress accordingly. Red Siren is an awesome addition to Elmwood folks. If you want these types of places to stick around, stop with the Amazon ordering, and start supporting the shops in your city. Red Siren has changing rooms, so you can try on the outfits – now that’s something that Amazon can’t compete against.

Red Siren | 976 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York, NY 14222 | (716) 259-8289 | Facebook

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
  • BuffaloB

    Pretty cool actually!

  • Me

    Good to know John Varvatos is available is upstate NY, I come in from Rochester on Saturday and will check it out.