Green Light the Chason Affinity Project

The Chason Affinity project (corner of Elmwood and Forest) is heading to the Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday, June 21, at 4pm. Assemblyman Sean Ryan is currently rallying the community to attend the meeting, to give feedback relating to the project. In Ryan’s email, states that this a “controversial project” due to the lack of compliance with the new Green Code. From Ryan:

Not only is the Chason Affinity project predicated on demolition, it does not conform to the Green Code:

→ It exceeds maximum frontage limits

→ It exceeds maximum height restrictions

→ It combines more lots than allowable

→ The design has stacked apartment units on a main thoroughfare (unallowable)

→ It violates many Green Code requirements for a “Commercial Block” building and “Stacked Unit” buildings

The Green Code was codified for a reason: to promote the City’s walkable, mixed use neighborhoods and to strengthen its economic centers. The Chason Affinity proposal does just the opposite. It is crucial that residents turn out to this meeting to prevent the demolition of the neighborhood and to encourage the city to follow the newly adopted Green Code. Please be there to voice your opinion.

Date: June 21, 2017

Time: 4:00 pm

Location: City Council Chambers (City Hall, 13th Floor)

The meeting on June 21st is set aside only for discussion of the Chason project, so please arrive by 4:00pm sharp. With your ongoing participation, we can protect our neighborhood from future fragmentation

Personally, I like the Chason Affinity project. I like the scale, I like the density, and I think that it would be a great addition to Elmwood Avenue. It would act as a real gateway to the street. The houses that are there currently are a mess, and the tenants have all been given papers to vacate. It’s not that I don’t mind Ryan’s vision for the corner, but personally I would take the Chason Affinity project, as is, over more of the same on the street.

After all, we are no longer talking about a preservation issue, we’re talking about height restrictions, maximum frontage limits, etc. To me, the Chason Affinity project looks exciting, charmingly modern, and progressive. Think of all of the people that would be living there, and the businesses that would occupy the corner. I like the way the top stories are set back at the top, so that from a walking standpoint it is not overbearing. I like the NYC style streetscape that fronts Elmwood, and the walk-up brownstone-style steps.

If something new is to be built at this corner, I’d rather see something fresh and bold, even if it means going against the Green Code [ducks]. If we want Elmwood to continue to grow, to be as progressive as possible… well, to me, this looks mighty progressive. I bet that a lot of business owners on the street would agree, seeing that this would help to jumpstart a business district that has been called “smoke and mirrors” in the recent past. With online sites like Amazon decimating small business these days, there needs to be added density of people and businesses to combat the giant .com sellers. Not to mention the competition from the malls. Elmwood deserves impressive projects like this, as well as the mix of buildings that already exist. Build smart, build great, and build for the future.