Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Green Light the Chason Affinity Project

20 Comments

The Chason Affinity project (corner of Elmwood and Forest) is heading to the Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday, June 21, at 4pm. Assemblyman Sean Ryan is currently rallying the community to attend the meeting, to give feedback relating to the project. In Ryan’s email, states that this a “controversial project” due to the lack of compliance with the new Green Code. From Ryan:

Not only is the Chason Affinity project predicated on demolition, it does not conform to the Green Code:

  It exceeds maximum frontage limits

  It exceeds maximum height restrictions

  It combines more lots than allowable

  The design has stacked apartment units on a main thoroughfare (unallowable)

  It violates many Green Code requirements for a “Commercial Block” building and “Stacked Unit” buildings

The Green Code was codified for a reason: to promote the City’s walkable, mixed use neighborhoods and to strengthen its economic centers. The Chason Affinity proposal does just the opposite. It is crucial that residents turn out to this meeting to prevent the demolition of the neighborhood and to encourage the city to follow the newly adopted Green Code. Please be there to voice your opinion.

Date: June 21, 2017

Time: 4:00 pm

Location: City Council Chambers (City Hall, 13th Floor)

The meeting on June 21st is set aside only for discussion of the Chason project, so please arrive by 4:00pm sharp. With your ongoing participation, we can protect our neighborhood from future fragmentation

Personally, I like the Chason Affinity project. I like the scale, I like the density, and I think that it would be a great addition to Elmwood Avenue. It would act as a real gateway to the street. The houses that are there currently are a mess, and the tenants have all been given papers to vacate. It’s not that I don’t mind Ryan’s vision for the corner, but personally I would take the Chason Affinity project, as is, over more of the same on the street.

After all, we are no longer talking about a preservation issue, we’re talking about height restrictions, maximum frontage limits, etc. To me, the Chason Affinity project looks exciting, charmingly modern, and progressive. Think of all of the people that would be living there, and the businesses that would occupy the corner. I like the way the top stories are set back at the top, so that from a walking standpoint it is not overbearing. I like the NYC style streetscape that fronts Elmwood, and the walk-up brownstone-style steps.

If something new is to be built at this corner, I’d rather see something fresh and bold, even if it means going against the Green Code [ducks]. If we want Elmwood to continue to grow, to be as progressive as possible… well, to me, this looks mighty progressive. I bet that a lot of business owners on the street would agree, seeing that this would help to jumpstart a business district that has been called “smoke and mirrors” in the recent past. With online sites like Amazon decimating small business these days, there needs to be added density of people and businesses to combat the giant .com sellers. Not to mention the competition from the malls. Elmwood deserves impressive projects like this, as well as the mix of buildings that already exist. Build smart, build great, and build for the future.

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
  • Matthew Moje

    Build the 5 story version!

  • jonny99

    ….Stackable living on a main main thoroughfare is not allowable…that would be hilarious if it was not so pathetic.

    and these are some bullet points for Mr Ryan to consider as well

    1. It brings home ownership to the neighborhood which brings stability and more customers for shops and restaurants
    2. More property tax for the city
    3. more retail which means more sales tax and shopping choices
    4. Cleans up the blight that has become this corner

    • buffal066

      I thought this assertion was without substance:
      “…to promote the City’s walkable, mixed use neighborhoods… The Chason Affinity proposal does just the opposite.”
      How does it do the opposite? It seems like it does the opposite of the opposite.

    • Jay hunter

      Spot on

  • townline

    Well said, Newell. Assemblyman Ryan’s action around this project has been appalling.

    Folks – supporters need to actually show up for this project, there is going to be an army of idiots who all got theirs and don’t want any other change speaking out angrily. There needs to be balance in the room. This ZBA decision is going to set an important precedent, one way or another, for future development projects and whether we think a city should actually have a reasonable amount of density. Please consider attending and speaking – you don’t need a thesis, just a comment of support.

    (And no, I don’t work for the developer or anyone on this team – but I’m really concerned about the City’s broader ability to redevelop itself if decisions like this are allowed to be driven by NIMBY’s and an Assemblyman with a personal agenda that uses fear to rally the masses.)

  • G Orty

    Appealing that this project doesn’t conform to the Green Code is a specious argument. If the planning team hadn’t taken 6 years to develop the code, this project would have been registered under the new ordinance. However, this project was registered long before the Green Code was adopted, and the effective date was this past April for all new projects to adhere to it. Ryan should know this. It appears he’s just stirring up dissent for its own sake.

    • Jim

      Is that true? If so, that is fantastic news. I am more optimistic this will get done than before. Is the Bidwell project in the same boat?

  • Jim

    Does anyone know where we can get one of the “EVolution by design” signs? I want one for my front lawn!

  • David A. Steele

    Can someone tell me why this is bad -> “The design has stacked apartment units on a main thoroughfare (unallowable)”

  • Judging by the plan Ryan keeps touting, he wants to keep the EV “vibe” of eclectic shops and first-story storefront/second story houses, and not grow upward and allow more people to move in. For a supposed Democratic politician, that’s pretty conservative.

  • ILikeBuf

    The Green Code originally allowed for 5 stories on Elmwood new builds. Then it was changed, some believe, because of the opposition to this project and the Ciminelli projects. What are the specifics of how the Green Code was changed. When did the change take place, who participated in the change and how was it done exactly. I’ve heard a lot of chatter and I’d like to know the facts rather than innuendo.

    • townline

      Code has been under development for 6 years and a 5-story limit has been LAW on elmwood since 2008. The change took place in Oct. 2016, 2 months prior to adoption, not just reducing the height limit, but cutting it almost in half. This was almost certainly in reaction to specific projects. In addition to the even more egregious prohibition on combining more than 2 lots, slipped in at the same time specifically to thwart this project in particular. They’re apparently OK with combining two lots which could each be the size of football fields, yet three or more derelict city houses, sitting on less than 75 feet of frontage is way too much!

      If buffalo were a higher yield market, where the profits were actually worth it, the city would have lawsuits up the wazzoo for these arbitrary and capricious changes. Unfortunately these projects barely pencil out as is, its not worth it to sue – you can make more money revitalizing somebody else’s city.

    • townline

      It terms of who – it was led by Feroleto’s GreenCode working group. A small group of mostly retired or semi-retired individuals who didn’t form until after the draft code (with 5 stories) had been released. They got the ear of their councilman and drove the change on behalf of the entire community.

      • greenca

        They didn’t drive the change on behalf of the entire community. They drove the change on behalf of themselves and their narrow interests. Even though they think the opposite, they don’t speak for the entire community.

  • No_Illusions

    Isnt the other point of the Green Code is to save developer the hassle of a variance with easy to follow guidelines for normal development, but if we have an extraordinary project that breaks the code but is overall better for a neighborhood then the project can proceed with a variance?

    The point of the Green Code is to prevent suburban development. Just because this project breaks the Green Code doesn’t mean it’s a failure.

    • They should amend it to get rid of the phony 3-story height limit.

    • townline

      That was the problem with the extreme restrictions that were placed on the code at the last minute. We no longer have a code that is reasonably enforceable, so we have destined ourselves to continue with the same, old corrupt, politically-driven broken variance process that has helped destroy this city for decades.

    • WhatRUSmoking

      That was my understanding of the code too, but the No Wrecking Ball crowd keeps throwing around the word “illegal” and think that nothing should ever get a variance except in extreme cases.

  • BuffalosFinest

    I can’t wait for this project to get the green light. Let’s build it baby.

  • Jay hunter

    I also really like it. Density is a must in order to sustain business districts like Elmwood. Which currently enjoys patrons from outside its district mostly due to other underdeveloped thoroughfares throughout the city. Main street midtown resurgence as well as the growth on Niagara street will surely compete for Elmwoods visitors. They will need the density.