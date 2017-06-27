For Sale: Circa 1900 Chapel on Hertel Avenue

A 9268 sq.ft chapel, circa 1900 chapel, is for sale on Hertel Avenue. As Hertel undergoes its own renaissance, this could be a great opportunity for an investor to lay claim to this unique structure. The two-storey building could be utilized for residential or commercial. The building is situated in the center of a thriving residential community. It’s also in a section of Hertel that is not commanding top dollar prices quite yet. The building is being listed at $375,000, which seems like a reasonable figure.

The former Faith Good Shepherd Chapel is located at 1237 Hertel Avenue. Any development at this location could help to transition this section of Hertel into a much stronger segment. While there are a number of great businesses and buildings, there have also been some tragic architectural/design blunders made by cheap building owners that simply wanted possession of a functioning building instead of a building that actually contributed to the historic nature of the street.

Hopefully, a quality investment at 1237 Hertel Avenue will send a signal that this section of the street is just as important as the rest of the street. Using chintzy vinyl, stucco, Dryvit and metal siding materials, and cinder block – it’s a great way to ruin a street (not to mention lame signage). Thankfully, building owners like this are the exception to the rule, and there are plenty of others who actually care about the neighborhood.

