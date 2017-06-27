Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

For Sale: Circa 1900 Chapel on Hertel Avenue

1 Comment

A 9268 sq.ft chapel, circa 1900 chapel, is for sale on Hertel Avenue. As Hertel undergoes its own renaissance, this could be a great opportunity for an investor to lay claim to this unique structure. The two-storey building could be utilized for residential or commercial. The building is situated in the center of a thriving residential community. It’s also in a section of Hertel that is not commanding top dollar prices quite yet. The building is being listed at $375,000, which seems like a reasonable figure. 

The former Faith Good Shepherd Chapel is located at 1237 Hertel Avenue. Any development at this location could help to transition this section of Hertel into a much stronger segment. While there are a number of great businesses and buildings, there have also been some tragic architectural/design blunders made by cheap building owners that simply wanted possession of a functioning building instead of a building that actually contributed to the historic nature of the street.

This section of Hertel has suffered at the hands of dimestore building owners who have invested the bare minimum in order to keep the lease dollars flowing.

Hopefully, a quality investment at 1237 Hertel Avenue will send a signal that this section of the street is just as important as the rest of the street. Using chintzy vinyl, stucco, Dryvit and metal siding materials, and cinder block – it’s a great way to ruin a street (not to mention lame signage). Thankfully, building owners like this are the exception to the rule, and there are plenty of others who actually care about the neighborhood.

Get connected: Gary DeCarlo, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson @ MJ Peterson – Commercial Division (716) 892-5100

  • Andy Wulf

    A “former chapel” with a Star of David and menorahs on the front facade? Come on, Buffalo Rising. Clearly it’s a former synagogue (less than a minute of Internet research specified it as the B’rith Israel Anshe Ames temple) that was much later briefly used as a church. We’ve already lost the Jefferson Street Shul, not to mention most of the Near East Side; let’s stop erasing what’s left of Buffalo’s Jewish history.