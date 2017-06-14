First Look: Apartment Building at 297 W. Utica Street

A new apartment building proposed for 297 W. Utica Street will be reviewed by the Planning Board on Monday. The three-story will include ground-floor parking for nine cars and eight apartments on the upper floors. Whitesand Family L.P. is the applicant. An existing residential structure on the site would be demolished.
Apartments will be two-bedroom units with approximately 1,200 sq.ft. of living space. There is a “studio apartment” on the ground floor measuring 230 sq.ft. but does not have kitchen or bath facilities.
The building, designed by Dean Architects PLLC, is located adjacent to, and takes design cues from, a two-building apartment complex at 305 W. Utica (bottom image). That $2.7 million project by FJF Development was completed in 2011 and features garage parking and eighteen apartments.