Fighto! A Dreamland Funding Party

Right about now, a lot of Buffalonians in the music and art community are wondering how The City could issue a “cease and desist” to one of the most recognized and supported grassroots art organizations in the region. Dreamland has become a staple alt-art movement that has brought together artists, musicians, filmmakers, activists and dreamers, all under one roof.

Dreamland was issued a ‘cease and desist’ from the City of Buffalo. This effectively halts all programming, events, performances and film screenings at the site and puts Dreamland itself in danger of losing the gallery and the artist studios above it.

In order to right this wrong, Dreamland is hosting a fundraiser, to get back on track with its mission. The fundraiser will be held offsite at 700 Main Street (Free Agent), this Saturday, June 24, from 8pm to 2am. Funds raised at the event will be directed to paying utility bills and rent on their home venue – 387 Franklin Street. This is not the time to lose such an instrumental collective, Buffalo.

For three years, Dreamland has remained alive through the diligence of the space’s unpaid volunteers, the rent from the second floor artist studios and donations from hosting various events (over 550 events that have included solo and group art shows, musical performances, film screenings, LGBTQAI+ workshops, Adult sex-education workshops and more). Despite our longevity and extensive programming, Dreamland has never received corporate sponsorship or government grants! With events shut down and our event donations stifled—we are in severe danger of losing the space because of an inability to pay rent and utilities.

At this point, Dreamland is attempting to work with The City to understand what they must do to continue its scheduling of activities and performances, whether that means securing various permits for music, dance, assembly, etc. – hopefully The City acts responsibly on this matter and does not simply cast off this collective due to some obscure, inane rule or regulation. Time is of the essence on this one. If The City wants to retain its young, expressive residents, then it will figure out a way to solve this issue smoothly and swiftly.

Now is the time to get ready, to support, to fight, to scream from the rooftops – come out and join the following artists, bands and creatives, as they come together to support Dreamland:

BANDS & PERFORMANCES

Folk Faces

The Bear

Hooked on Casiophonics

Pine Fever

She Lives

HOP HOP

DJ Pu$$y Pop

noisefornothing

(& More TBA)

ARTIST AUCTION

Dana Tyrrell

Dana Mcknight

Brian Dickenson

Kaylee Frick

Ashley Johnson

Cynthia Vogel

Zachary Domigne

Sara Krause

Amanda G.

Lindsay Tripp

Leeann Coleman

Micheal Degnan

(& More TBA)

ITEM/GIFT CARD RAFFLE

Salsa Classes

Parkour Dude

INK INC.

Daisy”s Dog House

Campus Wheel Works

Great Arrow Graphics

The H.E.A.T. Center

(& More TBA)

Donation Bar housed by Community Beer Works and BlackFog BrewCvlt!

$ Entry for the night? [WHATEVER YOU WANT]

Free Limited Edition Dreamland Poster with Entry (Quantities Limited)

Fighto! A Dreamland Funding Party

Saturday, June 24, 2017

8pm to 2am

700 Main Street (Free Agent) | Buffalo NY

See Facebook event

If you can’t make it to the event, consider donating here.