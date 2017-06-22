Even though the Chason Affinity condominium project has been tabled, the businesses that once occupied the southeast corner of Elmwood and Forest have essentially vacated the buildings. That means that this will be the last time that MADDTA2 will be hosting its Mad Hatter “End of the World Yard Sale”. Last year, this fiery yard sale turned into a complete s*#t show, which is exactly what the organizers were hoping would happen. After all, this is a yard sale like no other…
“We’re moving out of this Elmwood location and heading to Amherst Street (consolidating),” said MADDTA2 owner/operator Mark Madden. “The yard sale is going to be messy this year – we’re hosting a live painting party, so bring your supplies. Per usual, we’re going to have fire breathers on the front lawn, with live music, hoopers, performance art and a bunch of cool junk! This is not the end of MADDTA2… art over gentrification!”
End of the World Yard Sale
Sunday, June 25, 2017
1115 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY
1pm to 8pm