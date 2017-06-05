Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Updated: District Favors Historic Downtown Site for Emerson School

20 Comments

The following post have been updated with a rendering of the C.W. Miller Livery Stable proposal.

One and a half years and two Request for Proposals later, the Buffalo Public School District appears ready to select a site for a second Emerson School of Hospitality. The District’s administration has decided to build upon what is already successful by leasing the historic C.W. Miller Livery Stable at 73 W. Huron Street. The School Board heard an overview of the project last week but a few Boardmembers wanted additional information on the five proposals received. A special meeting is scheduled for June 7th where a vote is expected.

The existing Emerson School in the Root Building on Chippewa Street has a high attendance and graduation rate and will remain. The education provided at the school prepares students for a wide variety of hospitality and food service jobs or they may continue their education at a college or university.

Due to high student demand and what has been a successful program, the Buffalo School District expanded its culinary training with an Emerson School annex in the former School 28 at South Park Avenue and Abbott Road. The School 28 location was expected to be a short-term solution.

The Board of Education cancelled initial plans for the second Emerson School in the Trico complex last fall after citing a lack of progress by developer Krog Corp. A lawsuit over the cancelation is still pending. A second RFP was issued in December and five proposals were received:

• Mark Croce’s Buffalo Development Corporation/McGuire Development for reuse of the C.W. Miller Livery Stable downtown
• Uniland Development/Signature Development for a new-build at Ellicott and E. Tupper streets
• Krog Corp. in the Trico complex on the Medical Campus
• Larkin Development Group for a stand-alone school at Seneca and Smith streets in Larkinville
• Cedarland Development at the site of the former Buffalo Travel Lodge at 1159 Main Street

The RFP sought a “turn-key” 80,000-square-foot facility with 16 general classrooms, eight special-education classrooms, an art room, two resource rooms, two science labs, a library, a computer classroom, a cafeteria, a fitness area, various offices, and 100 parking spaces.

After a thorough analysis by school administrators, Dr. Kriner Cash recommended the Buffalo Development Corporation/McGuire proposal to create an urban campus for Emerson in the heart of downtown.

Croce, with extensive hospitality experience, is teaming up with McGuire Development, developer James F. Jerge, and Kideney Architects on the proposal. The historic building will be repurposed and a gymnasium built, cantilevered over a Croce-owned parking lot west of it.

“This is the premier site for the school,” says Croce. “We are right in the heart of the hospitality district.”

“The other proposals are on the periphery of downtown or outliers,” he adds. “This builds on what works.”

Croce lists the plusses of the site: adjacency to the existing successful school, access to public transportation, pedestrian traffic, reuse of an historic building that is on the National Register, on-site parking, shorter construction timeline, and proximity to many of  downtown’s restaurants and most of its hotels including the Embassy Suites, Westin, Hyatt, Hampton Inn and Croce’s Curtiss Hotel that will welcome its first guests on June 30th.

Croce believes the location will help connect students to jobs. The expanded school is expected to broaden its academic offerings to include marketing and hospitality and sports management. “They can be employed right out of school,” he says.

Croce’s team calls it the “Four E’s”: Emerson, Education, Empowerment, Employment.

“There’s a definite need for hospitality industry workers right now,” says Croce. “It complements what I’m doing next door at the Curtiss and what I’ve done at my other downtown properties including Statler City and Buffalo Chop House which are both one block away.”

The District had hoped to have the new facility open in Fall 2018.

“We can start construction right away,” he says and adds it is Green Code-compliant and properly zoned. “The greenest building is a building that already exists.”

Any delay by the Board is concerning. The RFP did not include a Board role in reviewing the bids. Presentations by each of the bidders was not part of the evaluation criteria in this or the original RFP. The Buffalo Development Corporation/McGuire proposal was recommended unanimously by the administration but the Board has requested additional information.

“It was a well thought out recommendation,” says Croce. “I don’t know what other information they could want but we are happy to provide it. There is nothing wrong with asking questions.”

“We exceeded the criteria,” he adds. “Everyone had a fair shot. This will add to downtown’s revitalization and has been delayed for too long.”

WCPerspective

WCPerspective

Buffalo and development junkie currently exiled in California.

  • Matthew Ricchiazzi

    Doesn’t the district have a surplus of buildings already? Why can’t a school with a hospitality curriculum be housed in an existing building? Hasn’t the district just paid Ciminelli over $1.3 billion to renovate its campuses? This smacks of mismanagement and nefariously motivated allocations of public money. Has Croce been making campaign contributions again?

    • eagercolin

      The school needs to be housed in a space that will attract the kind of foot traffic necessary for a restaurant. A decommissioned school doesn’t fit the bill.

      • Matthew Ricchiazzi

        This strikes me as exploitation.

        The former school building on Fillmore across the street from MLK Park had a lot of foot traffic, but that location wouldn’t make Croce his money.

        • Matthew Ricchiazzi

          Any why don’t we exploit the forced labor of rich kids from the suburbs? Why just these kids?

        • eagercolin

          No, it doesn’t strike me as exploitation. Or as slavery, which is what you called it in your original comment. That’s because I’m not completely delusional.

          Emerson is a popular and successful program. Kids very much want to be there. The money taken in by the restaurant isn’t pocketed by the principal, or the developer who rehabbed the building, or by anybody else. The experience of being trained in an actual restaurant means that kids have jobs (or spots in culinary school) waiting for them when they graduate.

          • Matthew Ricchiazzi

            If I were superintendent I would be teaching these kids to code rather than how to make Croce lunch.

          • eagercolin

            If you were superintendent, you’d try to move all schools into buildings owned by Frank parlato in Niagara Falls.

          • Johnny Pizza

            Great idea Matt! We’ll teach everyone coding because there are no other fields of employment in life………………………

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            Teaching kids coding will someday be a standard part of any school’s curriculum.

          • Arrowhead74

            Well when the robots take over, no need to eat.

          • Mr. B

            “If I were superintendent I would be teaching these kids to code rather than how to make Croce lunch.”

            And if I were a parent of one of those kids, you wouldn’t be superintendent for much longer . . .

            .

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            if you were the parent of one of those kids, you’d suddenly have the power to make unilateral decisions regarding occupancy of the superintendent role?

        • Matthew Moje

          It’s already becoming apartments

          • greenca

            Oops. Nevermind.

  • Ra Cha Cha

    I think the District did a good job making a selection here. Congrats to the Croce team!

    I wonder why some BOE members have an issue with this. I’d love to see someone in the media suss that out.

    • eagercolin

      A true mystery, indeed.

  • grovercleveland

    The school district should look for the least expensive functioning building so that it can spend money on educating children and providing teachers the means to do so.

  • Bludog

    get started today…This is a nice building and needs a clean up

  • Flyguy2pt0

    If the school system and city has a glut of excess building and lands I can 100% see an argument for wanting the City to sell off such resources and get it onto the tax roles. As for the Emerson School though and other educational “real world” hands on training programs I think this is where the City and City students really have a leg up on suburban districts (provided they take advantage of the opportunities before them). The City really could be a mecca for learning trades and trades have tremendous value, high demand, and many pay very well. Frankly I do not think its a big focus of suburban districts. Suburbs in my experience tend to be focused on college prep and trade/ shop related education is secondary or elective based. Seems we educate alot of very smart people who become really good at one or two things but lack other skills for day to day homeownership, maintenance, repair, etc. whereby trades have tremendous demand to fill those gaps in knowledge. Its why I love the concept of the advanced Manufacturing Training Center on Northland I personally believe has the potential to be one of the most fruitful endeavors of the Buffalo Billion. I love the idea of the Emerson School for education, work experience, work ethic, customer service, inspiring passion and interest.Its not unlike an internship experience or the concept of apprenticeships.

    I think its something generally missing in modern education and steps to being a professional, especially in USA schools and employment where it seems the philosophy is to throw a green swimmer into the deep part of the pond and let them sink or swim. There is tremendous value in learning from experienced persons who have been there done that and be involved in hands on projects.

    The Livery Stable location makes sense to me as it is a revitalization project of a striking historic building amidst a section of downtown undergoing a resurgence. Plus it appears this proposal does something with an ugly surface lot with the whole cantilevered gymnasium cited. Thats good news in my book. Its right near the Franklin, Chippewa restaurant and entertainment core, near a whole host of hotels, and lets not forget about Delaware North HQ- a significant hospitality industry company. You just create a synergy in the area somewhat along the lines of whats going on with the Medical Campus with complementary operations and a collection of brain power with a complementary focus.

    Additionally, Buffalo is a unique food City. National Geographic recently put it on a top 10 list in the World. No matter how accurate that is its true Buffalo is a wealth of really good food and its something that should be built upon and something to be proud of.

  • OldFirstWard

    I see a restored cornice on the Livery Building rendering! A good exterior facade cleaning will do wonders for the massive brick building. An adaptive reuse for another downtown building is major win for preservationists, historians, and the public.