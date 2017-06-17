Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Roosevelt Square Trio

1 Comment

Three once-forlorn buildings fronting Roosevelt Square are now something to behold. Some finishing touches have been put on the ground floor facades on the three highly visible buildings, nearly completing a pair of projects to bring them back to life.

The former Texas Red Hots at 5-7 Genesee Street has three new apartments and a restaurant tenant signed for the first floor. Architect Steve Carmina worked with Roger Trettel, a pioneering downtown developer with other properties on the 500 block; Steven A. Carmina, an accountant; and Joe Piccone, owner of Bison Electrical Services, on the project. St. Laurence Restoration Co. was construction manager for the work that was designed by Carmina Wood Morris.

Two, large two-story units, one with 1,350 sq.ft. and the other with 1,650 sq.ft., occupy the upper floors along with a one-bedroom, single-level unit with 745 sq.ft. Martin Danilowicz of Martin Cooks will be opening a restaurant on the ground floor later this year.

At 9 Genesee Street, Architect Steve Carmina and his wife Brenda purchased the 4,000 sq.ft., circa-1884 commercial building in 2013 and moved into the top three floors a year later. Just Fries recently moved from the ground floor space to nearby 523 Main Street.

These three buildings exemplify how far downtown has come in recent years.

  • Michael DiPasquale

    Looks great!