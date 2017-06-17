Construction Watch: Roosevelt Square Trio

Come one come all!

The Kenmore Merchants Association is holding its annual Discover Kenmore event on Saturday, June 17th from 9-3 pm on Delaware Ave in the Village of Kenmore. We will be closing the street from LaSalle to Victoria and vendors will be on the blocked streets to make it a family friendly event. Many restaurants will be represented, so come hungry and sample some of the delicious food that the restaurants will be selling. We are also including a children’s area on Delaware Road (street closed from Delaware Ave to Argonne) and hoping to also include an adult Bocce and coloring area. A festive atmosphere is created with balloons that will line the street, and live Music and dancers too!

Discover Kenmore is an event that showcases all types of businesses in WNY. Again, this year Delaware Ave. will be closed between LaSalle and Victoria and vendors will be set up on the street allowing more room for shoppers to stroll the blocks and shop. We are happy to have the Library Book Mobile back again this year along with the KPD doing a car seat safety check. Thank you and we are looking forward to seeing you at Discover Kenmore!

If you would like to become a vendor for this event, please visit our website at kenmoremerchants.com!

All types of local businesses and not for profits are welcome. The purpose of this event is to have the community learn more about who the local businesses are and what they have to offer. You do not have to live, work, or own a business in Kenmore to participate – last year we had over 75 vendors from Kenmore and all over WNY!