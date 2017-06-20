Construction Watch: Monarch 716 Apartments

What we’re looking at here is the highly anticipated Monarch 716 Apartments, a project that is currently underway at 100 Forest Avenue. These luxury student apartments, anticipated to be move-in ready by August, feature modern living conveniences that are intended to draw students off campus (primarily Buffalo State). Charlotte-based DHD Ventures is constructing Monarch 716 Apartments.

According to an article in Buffalo State’s The Record, amenities in and around a 8,550 sq.ft. clubhouse include a bowling alley, tanning beds, fire pits, a Starbucks and a resort style pool. There will also be a shuttle service between the apartment complex and Buffalo State. While this project is oriented towards Buffalo State students, due to its close proximity to the campus, any college student can apply to live at Monarch 716 Apartments.

Altogether there are nine buildings that form a central outdoor gathering area in the middle. 600 students will live in 176 units (two and four bedroom).

Local local company L2K designed the interior of the units, which come with state of the art appliances. There’s even a chalkboard wall in each apartment. Monarch 716 has retained the services of local artists such as Vinny Alejandro to create artwork that the various apartment dwellers propose.

The development project will help to alleviate overcrowded living conditions at Buffalo State, while extending the campus outward into the community. Hopefully, this near-campus student housing development trend will continue. It’s the best of both worlds.

The living scenario introduces students to neighborhoods off campus, while providing them with living luxuries that they can’t find on campus. Passero Associates designed the project.The Monarch 716 apartments are being managed by King Residential Group out of North Carolina.