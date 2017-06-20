Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Monarch 716 Apartments

What we’re looking at here is the highly anticipated Monarch 716 Apartments, a project that is currently underway at 100 Forest Avenue. These luxury student apartments, anticipated to be move-in ready by August, feature modern living conveniences that are intended to draw students off campus (primarily Buffalo State). Charlotte-based DHD Ventures is constructing Monarch 716 Apartments.

According to an article in Buffalo State’s The Record, amenities in and around a 8,550 sq.ft. clubhouse include a bowling alley, tanning beds, fire pits, a Starbucks and a resort style pool. There will also be a shuttle service between the apartment complex and Buffalo State. While this project is oriented towards Buffalo State students, due to its close proximity to the campus, any college student can apply to live at Monarch 716 Apartments.

“The Clubhouse” front and center

Altogether there are nine buildings that form a central outdoor gathering area in the middle. 600 students will live in 176 units (two and four bedroom).

Local local company L2K designed the interior of the units, which come with state of the art appliances. There’s even a chalkboard wall in each apartment. Monarch 716 has retained the services of local artists such as Vinny Alejandro to create artwork that the various apartment dwellers propose. 

Photo: James Janik/The Record @ Buffalo State

The development project will help to alleviate overcrowded living conditions at Buffalo State, while extending the campus outward into the community. Hopefully, this near-campus student housing development trend will continue. It’s the best of both worlds.

Photo: James Janik/The Record @ Buffalo State

The living scenario introduces students to neighborhoods off campus, while providing them with living luxuries that they can’t find on campus. Passero Associates designed the project.The Monarch 716 apartments are being managed by King Residential Group out of North Carolina. 

  • robert biniszkiewicz

    I was curious about rental rates, so I inquired at their office when I happened by (on Elmwood near Bird). Rent per bedroom: $900/month in the 4 bedroom units; $1000/mo per bedroom in the 2 bedroom units. Yowsah.

    • No_Illusions

      Dat student loan money.

      There’s similar luxury student living complexes near UB North

    • WNYer

      Yes – this type of student housing is a very profitable business. Gone are the days of four to a room, cinder block walls and cold tile floors. REITs (real estate investment trusts) that focus on student housing make great returns for their investors.

      • BlackRockLifer

        Don’t forget congregate bathrooms, in the 70’s when I was in college it was unheard of to have a private bath. We also had three guys in a room built for two which contributed to the roommate issues we all suffered through.

  • No_Illusions

    This whole section of the Westside is going to have a totally different feel after there’s some spin off development to cater to these students.

    Just having hundreds of people walking around in that area is huge in making the neighborhood feel more vibrant.

    • BlackRockLifer

      Agree, 600 students plus the residents of the Crescendo and the other developments on Niagara will certainly create some opportunities. The Black Rock Railroad Station project will also add more people to the area and help bridge the desolate area between Black Rock and the West Side.