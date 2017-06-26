Closer Look: Broadway/Michigan Redevelopment Plans

The strategy to redevelop four historic buildings at the southeast corner of Broadway and Michigan Avenuewill be presented to the Preservation Board on Thursday. After earlier stabilization mesures, work on the $6 million project is expected to begin in earnest shortly. Michigan Broadway LLC, an investment group that includes Steve Carmina and Roger Trettel, is tackling the transformative project in the heart of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor. R&P Oak Hill is overseeing the construction and Carmina Wood Morris prepared the plans.

The complex of buildings at 163-167 Broadway and 64 Nash Street were built over time between the 1820s and 1880s. A $6 million redevelopment effort will result in 18 new apartments and commercial space.

From the Project Application:

The parameters of the proposed project include a complete exterior and interior restoration of the +/- 32,000 sq.ft.. within the four historic buildings encompassed by this project. This restoration project will be designed in accordance with the Secretary of the Interior’s Stands for Rehabilitation to make possible the solicitation of Historic Preservation Tax Credits to offset restoration costs. CWM is preparing the Historic Preservation Certification Application for submission to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation (SHPO); the application’s Part 1, approved April 3, 2017, includes a National Register Nomination prepared by kta preservation specialist, our consultant on this project.

The properties will be developed in a single phase project, which will restore the exterior of the buildings to their appropriate periods of historic significance. The buildings will collectively house 18 apartments, a full service restaurant with banquet and take-out, and approximately 10,000 sq.ft. of additional commercial rental space. The NAACP will also occupy 1,300 sq.ft. of space, which we are donating to them rent-free. With an anticipated mix of uses and occupancies, we are carefully addressing exiting from all areas within the building and handicapped accessibility to ensure compliance with code requirements for life-safety and ADA mandates. The building will also require complete upgrades to mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection infrastructure, to meet the current building code.

Due to the poor condition of the buildings, the project requires a great deal of stabilization, selective demolition, and reconstruction. The buildings have been deteriorating for many years, the last three years of which have been nearly catastrophic. Three of the roofs are currently failing and the masonry on the southern face is also deteriorating at an alarming rate. All of which is restorable. There is a small level of asbestos in the buildings, which can be mitigated.

Restoration will follow the Secretary of the Interior Standards while meeting current building codes. A new glass atrium will cover the existing courtyard between buildings in order to accommodate egress codes, but beyond this addition, which adds no square footage to the buildings existing footprint, no new construction or additions are anticipated outside of the existing footprint.

Signage on the building is expected to be minimal with appropriately scaled signage placed above the restored storefronts on the Michigan, Broadway, and Nash sides of the properties.