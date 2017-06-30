Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Cascio Captures Buffalo’s Freshly Illuminated Tower

This past Wednesday, a team from Ferguson Electric began installing and testing a new exterior lighting element on One Seneca Tower. The new system features LED lighting that essentially illuminate the entire facade of the building. For those of you who have been asking for enhanced skyline features, here you have it. 

Photographer Joe Cascio managed to catch some sweet shots of the building, as testing was underway. Joe told us that he felt that there was still more to come when he captured these images – the south side of the building was still not lit.

Some BRO readers were hoping that someday this building would be re-skinned. Although that’s not the case, the new lighting elements are intended to dress up the building, while sending a signal of positive developments to come.

  • Tbuff90

    Looks good, glad they are adding something like this. I personally don’t think it needs to be re-skinned; I think that it has some charm to it and I can appreciate it for what it is. I think that people’s hate for the plaza plays a role in their hatred of the tower. Once the plaza is more pedestrian friendly, I think the tower will feel less monolithic. There are much worse buildings built during this time that are way uglier. One seneca has clean lines and has a cool retro feel to it, in my opinion. One other thing, I think people also hate it because of the way it straddles main street. Hopefully, when they add the cars sharing main here they will address that too.

  • Mike Shriver

    Looking good, glad to see 1 Seneca finally adding to the night skyline!

  • Vandra

    I’ve always loved this building and am pleased it is being literally highlighted. The problem with up-lighting any concrete at such a close angle is it highlights the imperfections and any panels not perfectly aligned. Maybe other lighting methods would help. I would also recommend cleaning the surface (including the labelscar from the old bank logo at the top) before lighting it up. Much of the criticism of the dreary exterior is due to the dirty concrete. Power wash please!

    • Flyguy2pt0

      Agreed RE labelscar. With that said I wouldn’t mind an new internally lit sign up there advertising a major tenant or name of tower.

  • RichardSmehlik

    someone cold-call CBRE and pretend like you are a broker from New York City with a tenant-in-hand for 400,000 SF looking at One Seneca. Would be curious to know what sort of activity they have with office tenants…. Any?

  • Giovanni Centurione

    Amazing!!!