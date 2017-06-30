Cascio Captures Buffalo’s Freshly Illuminated Tower

This past Wednesday, a team from Ferguson Electric began installing and testing a new exterior lighting element on One Seneca Tower. The new system features LED lighting that essentially illuminate the entire facade of the building. For those of you who have been asking for enhanced skyline features, here you have it.
Photographer Joe Cascio managed to catch some sweet shots of the building, as testing was underway. Joe told us that he felt that there was still more to come when he captured these images – the south side of the building was still not lit.
Some BRO readers were hoping that someday this building would be re-skinned. Although that’s not the case, the new lighting elements are intended to dress up the building, while sending a signal of positive developments to come.