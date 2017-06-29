Buffalo’s Waterfront – Business as usual with the NFTA

Submitted by Robert Kotas

In December 2015, the Black Rock Riverside Transit Hub (BRTH) opened for operation with little fanfare. The hub was to connect various NFTA bus routes together so riders could easily transfer to other bus routes that normally wouldn’t cross paths. Great idea – unfortunate consequences. The often neglected neighborhood of Riverside which provides unparalleled views of the Niagara River now not only has the NY I-190 barricading the neighborhood from its greatest attraction and namesake, but now add to the noise and pollution created from the 1950-60’s Urban Development genius Robert Moses by throwing in over 1500 buses weekly (about 1 bus every 2 minutes during operating hours) passing by the only vista to block the view of the not-so-mighty Niagara. Just as the area is building up some steam from the development happening down the street on Niagara, here comes the NFTA bully making its presence felt.

After years of neglect around the Outer Harbor, the people of Buffalo, with a little help from Congressman Higgins, finally demanded the NFTA relinquish its grasp on the waterfront property that sat wasted for decades. Now the effects are being realized with exciting new projects popping up everywhere you look.

The Authority must have felt its unilateral power diminished along the greenway and fought back!

The stretch of Niagara Street waterfront neighborhood runs about 1 mile between Ontario Street and Vulcan Street and is home to Riverside Park, the Concordia cemetery, and the Niagara River to the west, along with 4 city blocks of homes. A long block to the east is the Riverside business district and numerous residential neighborhoods. Bus route #5 Tonawanda Street used to serve the area from Hertel Avenue to Vulcan Street outbound to UB South via Kenmore Avenue and inbound to downtown with approximately 138 buses daily.

You are more likely to see a bus traveling down this stretch at any given moment than not.

To link to the BRTH, the #5 bus now travels straight down Niagara to Vulcan Street, no longer serving Tonawanda Street from Hertel Avenue to Ontario Street. Include the addition of the Sheridan Dr # 35 bus from BRTH that travels down Niagara to Sheridan Drive outbound to UB North campus, and the existing Niagara Falls # 40 bus to the mix, and the number of scheduled buses passing through the area totals over 235 daily. This doesn’t include the additional out of service buses that pass through on their way to the Military/ Kenmore barn. You are more likely to see a bus traveling down this stretch at any given moment than not.

I have no problem with buses providing alternative transportation throughout the community – this is not the issue here. The real issue is the idea of moving the only bus that serves the Riverside area business district from Tonawanda Street to Niagara Street – the farthest point west of the area with nothing but Canada on the horizon, disregarding the only Niagara Street waterfront neighborhood, the ridership east of Tonawanda Street and the business community it is supposedly serving, only to conveniently simplify the NFTA route #5 bus logistics with the new hub. James Morrell’s (Deputy Director of Public Transit) answer to this was “What’s the difference, you already have the NY I-190 right down there.”

The NFTA has been in the news recently as a bad landlord to Trailways at the downtown terminal, for discontinuing two routes without any public forum in the effected neighborhoods only to tell the neighbors to walk 280 feet to Niagara Street (sounds familiar), complaining that moving to a new downtown transportation hub would be costly to their operation and a reported loss of ridership for both buses and metro rail.

buffalonews.com/2017/04/09/new-busrail-station-pose-money-woes-nfta

wivb.com/2017/05/31/transit-riders-outraged-over-changes-to-bus-routes

buffalonews.com/2017/05/28/trailways-cant-wait-bold-nfta-bus-station-joint-amtrak-facility

buffalonews.com/2017/05/24/metro-rail-ridership-dips-nfta-seeks-extensions

Maybe if the NFTA had anything other than its own bottom line in mind, these negative stories wouldn’t be making the news at such a high clip. NY State is responsible for allowing such “authorities” to run roughshod over the community, maybe it’s time to do away with the 1960’s era Authorities altogether, and have someone else accountable for such actions that currently go uncontested.

Buffalo is experiencing a renaissance of sorts, despite the mistakes of the past. Maybe it would be easier to overcome if these types of mistakes weren’t still being made.