Buffalo’s Lucky Day

Lucky Day, Buffalo first dedicated whiskey bar, is set to open this Friday. Last night, proprietors Tim and Morgan Stevens invited friends and family to witness the unveiling of the club (the former Century Grill). For anyone who thought that it was a sad day seeing Century Grill close its doors, I think that you’re going to be quite pleased with the outcome of Lucky Day. Much of the integrity of the old barroom is intact, though it’s been given a righteous makeover. If there is one word to describe the atmosphere, it’s “breathtaking”. Lucky Day looks as if it picked itself up from Chicago, lumbered 533 miles down the I-190W, and plopped itself right down in downtown Buffalo.

The deep dark wood, the wall of whiskeys, reconditioned ice box refrigerators, back bar with library ladder, the balcony seating, the lavish wallpaper, the mysterious AJ Fries painted and inspired works of art… there’s so much to inspect and inspire. Then again, what else did we expect from the couple that brought us Ballyhoo? Lucky Day is a tremendous addition to downtown Buffalo – a real draw. Not to mention that one of my all-time favorite bands was playing last night – the prolific Dan Harper with Magic Show. The bluesy notes filled the room, making it seem as if the place had been there all along. In fact, Harper mentioned that the ‘playing vibe’ was similar to the beloved (now closed) Lafayette Tap Room. Even the stuffed buffalo head was there.

Hat tip to developer Roger Trettel for picking up this building and working with Tim and Morgan to create a real masterpiece of a drinking establishment in Downtown Buffalo. I spoke to Roger last night, and he was extremely pleased with the outcome, as was everyone who walked through the front door. This is the type of establishment that would have been commonplace in Buffalo back in the day – not so much anymore. If you’re bumming around the city over the weekend, and feeling lucky, I highly suggest checking this place out.

Lucky Day Whiskey Bar |320 Pearl Street | Buffalo, New York, NY 14202 | (716) 240-9901 | Facebook |

  • eagercolin

    “Lucky Day looks as if it picked itself up from Chicago, lumbered 533 miles down the I-190W, and plopped itself right down in downtown Buffalo.”

    What does this mean? Is there something especially Chicago-esque about a painting of a cat with a rabbit in its mouth?

    “This is the type of establishment that would have been commonplace in Buffalo back in the day”

    Giant bars featuring dozens of small batch and artisanal whiskeys were commonplace in Buffalo back in the day?

    • mightyNiagara

      “What does this mean? Is there something especially Chicago-esque about a painting of a cat with a rabbit in its mouth?”

      maybe newell means that it has a al capone era ambiance?

      “Giant bars featuring dozens of small batch and artisanal whiskeys were commonplace in Buffalo back in the day?”

      buffalo was a major hub for whiskey distilleries and speakeasies during prohibition, so, yea. why not?

      • eagercolin

        No, bars with “whisky programs” didn’t exist back in the day.

        • mightyNiagara

          are you sure? cause during prohibition. that’s pretty much what speakeasies and bootlegging were… “whisky programs” and “whisky getaways”

    • jonny99

      As long as we are nitpicking, Is there such a thing as I190W, and I’m pretty sure you have to lumber East from Chicago

  • mightyNiagara

    thumbs up

  • Josh Robinson

    I’m glad they kept most of the original woodwork and features of the old Century Grill space intact, and those wooden refrigerators of course (which are priceless). Not so thrilled that they painted a lot of it blue.

    I’ll miss the old establishment, but I’m willing to give this place a try. Seems to have a nice ambiance.

    • greenca

      Didn’t the woodwork that’s blue now have a natural finish before? There is a special place of torment for people who paint over good woodwork.

      Regardless, I’m looking forward to the whiskey.

      • Josh Robinson

        Yes, I’m almost positive it did. Always seemed selfish to paint wood…you’re just causing a huge headache for a future owner or tenant.

      • Jake S

        No – it was painted brown wood-like color.