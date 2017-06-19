Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo Tiki Tours

3 Comments

Buffalo’s newest aquatic adventure is awaiting you. Buffalo Tiki Tours offers a lazy hazy cruise along the Buffalo River and Canalside, while on your personal floating tiki bar. The tiki bar comes with a motor, so that the crew can putter about from place to place. In the middle of the craft is a 360º bar that comes with your own personal bartender. The craft has a thatched roof to protect passengers from the sun/light rain. There’s also an onboard sound system, making each trip out onto the water a fun party.

These tiki party boats are only available at RiverWorks though Buffalo Tiki Tours. There are a number of different cruises to choose from, including Canalside concert tours, sunset cruises and weekend cruises. Food and drink must be purchased directly from RiverWorks. The venue boasts the first ever brewery located within a grain silo. Everything else is provided, including safety floatation devices, a licensed captain, and bar stools. What else could you possibly want? A bathroom? Well, RiverWorks is just a short stop away for anyone who needs to make a pit stop.

Buffalo Tiki Tours

Sails from Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, NY 14203

Book a Tiki Tour

Phone: 1-716-800-7568

  • They just got approved for one of these in Lake George in the Adirondacks. It looks like fun for a small group of friends. It’s not a pedal tour so you’re not doing any of the driving, just drinking and enjoying the open waters. I’d just hope that your admission on the boat includes an open bar.

  • WaStInAwaYYYYYyyyyYy In SiloHCITyyyyVilLLLEEeeee~

  • BuffaloGals

    This is awesome. Good on Riverworks for maximizing the potential of their location.