Buffalo River Fest: Your Chance to take a ride on the world’s Oldest Operational Fireboat

The 17th Annual Buffalo River Fest will feature a very special surprise this year. As part of the wide-ranging festivities, the EM Cotter Fireboat will be offering rides to the public. The Cotter is the world’s oldest operational fireboat, which in of itself is amazing. Due to a number of reasons, the craft only makes occasional voyages throughout the summer, and rarely offers up tours to the public. That means that this is an opportunity that you are not going to want to miss. The tours are a ton of fun, especially if the fireboat lets loose its water cannons. See below for full details.

Proceeds from the Buffalo River Fest will benefit Buffalo River Fest Park including capital maintenance, utilities, insurance, dock maintenance, and grounds maintenance.

Aside from all of the excitement that goes hand-in-hand with a ride on The Cotter, Buffalo River Fest is also a lot of fun. The festival takes place in and around River Fest Park on the Buffalo River.

These days, this area along the river is filled with mixed-use development projects, bike trails, public parks, breweries, etc. There’s so much to see and do!

There are also plenty of family-friendly events and activities planned during Buffalo River Fest, including:

Fun water related activities for the entire family all weekend long

The Rigidized River Regatta

The InTomes.Com Fishing Contest

A kids’ area on Saturday

“I Got It” Bingo

Historic walking tours

Waterfront Memories & More Museum waterfront memorabilia display

Vendors and crafters

Plenty of food and beverages

Live entertainment featuring Alfie Alesandra and Breakaway (Friday), Mike Nugent, Bleeding Hearts, and Hit N Run (Saturday), and Screaming Pineapples (Sunday).

The 17th Annual Buffalo River Fest

The event will be held from 5pm to Midnight on Friday, from 11am to Midnight on Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sunday at Buffalo River Fest Park, located at 249 Ohio Street, Buffalo, NY, near Michigan Avenue.

For more information on the 17th Annual Buffalo River Fest or on the Valley Community Association visit www.thevalleycenter.com, “like” Buffalo River Fest Park and the Valley Community Center on Facebook, follow on Twitter @VCAssociation or @BfloRFPark, or call 716-823-4707 ext. 2.

The EM Cotter Fireboat will give rides to the public on Friday June, 16th on 5:30pm and 7:30pm and on Saturday, June 17th at 12pm and 3pm. No children under the age of 12 are allowed on the boat and access to the boat is difficult for those with limited mobility. Call 716-823-4707 ext. 3 to reserve your spot. Donations are gladly accepted.

Sponsored by Rigidized Metals, PVS Chemical, The Krog Group & Renova Partners, Irish Propane & Irish Carbonic, Gerdau Metals Recycling, Via Evaluation, PDI Cone – Dutch Treat, Johnson Fastener Corporation, Larkin Service, and Arcara Zucarelli Lensa & Associates.

