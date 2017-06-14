This morning we received an email from a reader who was excited to hear about positive signs of development in and around Cazenovia Park. The reader, Joe Z., felt that the momentum of the neighborhood was on the upswing, but that there was still a missing piece of the resurgence puzzle. Joe pointed out that ever since The City closed the “Southside precinct”, there has been a noticeable change in the perception of safety in the neighborhood.

Joe did not point out the exact station that he was referring to, which prompted us to take a look around. Within close proximity to “Caz Park” is the old Fifteenth Precinct, located at 2028 South Park Avenue (lead image). There is another historic precinct building located at 2219 South Park Avenue, but that is now home to a Charter School. The currently operational A-District building is located at 1857 South Park. There was also once a precinct building located at 1191 Seneca Street, but that appears to be a grassy lot at this point.

It as because of Joe’s email (below) that we decided to take a look at some of the older police stations around the city, and lo and behold we came across a fantastic online resource that has photo-documented the history of police stations in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police Then and Now is a spectacular look at the history of the police force in this city, as it pertains to precinct buildings. Not only are some of the historic beauties showcased (inside and out), the site also offers a look at a few precinct oddities, like this fabulous retro station that was once located on Niagara Street. This would have made for a tremendous modern home conversion.

The website is a glorious look into the past, at this city’s stellar police stations, and the officers that were stationed at the precincts. Do yourself a favor and check out Buffalo Police Then and Now – it will forever change the way that you look at Buffalo’s neighborhoods. It’s too bad that more of the buildings could not be reused, as advancements in the police department came to pass and the structures became outdated.

From Joe Z:

I really appreciate the pictures and the information in the article about the Caz Casino/park. I attended a meeting at St Teresa’s Parish Center Tuesday night, where all of us folks in the Seneca Street area got to listen to the exciting plans they have for the area. It’s still sad that that beautiful “Caz Lake” is gone. What a picturesque place that would be. Having the pictures and Jim’s explanation matters for the people that didn’t know what this area was like back then, in the 60’s, and then how it went down hill. The energy and good people on board will hopefully carry the excitement we all felt Tuesday to a successful completion of the projects.

The one thing though that I offered as a question is if the old Southside precinct could be a satellite station, and reopened! I live across the street from that location, and ever since the building was closed our area isn’t to safe to walk. With the money and building being done up the street more, Southside/Seneca is shabby.

I had more discussion after the meeting with certain people, including our Mayor Brown who was kind enough to be there, on the police matter, and he doesn’t foresee the Southside building reopening.

[As for the satellite police station], even if it’s a 15×15 area for fewer police officers, attached to the end of the building giving officers a presence back on the street – the mindset is to have the Seneca/Caz area walkable. Not many older folks or families walk in the area without some hesitations. When I grew up, having the Southside precinct there made a huge difference!