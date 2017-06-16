Buffalo Cycleboats is a new company, which is in the business of bringing sightseeing fun to the city’s waterfront. The business recently hooked up with Buffalo RiverWorks, where the boat currently operates. The Cycleboat has already been making trips up and down the Buffalo River, powered by its passengers who pedal the machine to get from place to place. There is a bar located on the craft, along with plenty of other creature comforts.
The boats are piloted by a certified captain. There are no bathrooms, but they do make pit stops. There is also a cheater motor in case the pedaling crew grows weary. It’s BYOB and food. The boat makes excursions along the Buffalo River, and in and around Canalside.
To get a closer look at Buffalo Cycleboats, Visit Buffalo Niagara has produced a video of the boat and its owner Brandon Bova. The video touches upon the inspiration for the boat, as well as the operation currently underway. The video footage was shot by Penshire Media.
Buffalo CycleBoats | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, NY 14203 | (716) 392-1753 | Facebook
