Buffalo Batik: Fashion & Culture Fest

On Saturday, July 8, from 7pm to 9pm, Sasmita Batik Indonesia will be hosting the second annual Buffalo Batik: Fashion & Culture Fest. The fashion show and festival is a wonderful display of Indonesian culture, as you have never seen it before. The event is produced by Novi Sasmita, who has been promoting the Indonesian way of life in Buffalo for years.

“Buffalo Batik Fashion and Culture Fest is an annual fashion show and celebration of style, culture, and talent from around the globe. We feature modern and traditional styles of clothing inspired by my Indonesian culture. ‘Batik’ is a style of fabric design made through a special process unique to Indonesia. The show will also feature live music and dance representing several world cultures, including: Egyptian belly dance, traditional Colombian dancing, Fleuron Rouge belly dance, La Marimba by Tiffany Nicely, and Buffalo Gamelan Club (Indonesian orchestra). We will be supporting Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center with a portion of the proceeds.”

Buffalo Batik: Fashion & Culture Fest

Saturday, July 8, 2017

7 PM – 9 PM

Shea’s Smith Theater | 658 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14202

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Tickets can be pre purchased at buffalobatik.eventbrite.com. Or by calling 716-949-0192

  • Giovanni Centurione

    can’t wait to attend this years edition. I went to last years show and it was amazing.