Bring it to Elmwood! What’s Missing on the Street?

7 Comments

The Bronstein family, owners of Half & Half Boutique on Elmwood, has purchased the building directly next door to their freshly remodeled retail space. The building, a former mortuary (lead image), has got a bright future ahead. In order to tap into the full potential of the building, located at 1084 Elmwood Avenue, the family is asking BRO readers what they would like to see come to Elmwood. The first floor of the building offers up 1084 square feet of space, with the potential for a full patio that would lead to an iron-gated front courtyard, facing Elmwood (picture some of the wonderful little courtyards adjoining brownstones in NYC).

Before getting started on the development of this building, which is set back from the street, the Bronsteins want to identify a prime tenant for the space. But first, they are looking to the community for input. Elmwood Avenue already has so much to offer, but there might be something that the street, or the city for that matter, is still lacking. Have you seen other concepts in other cities, that you think would fly here? Or is there something that you have been dreaming about, that you would like to see on Elmwood? It could be a café concept, or retail, or even a hostel.

If you have seen what Jennifer and Kilby have done with the Half & Half building (see below), then you know that the mother-daughter team has what it takes to build out a premier space on the street.

And if means building out an addition to the sidewalk, they are willing to talk about that too. At this point, they envision a space that opens to the courtyard, with a seamless indoor-outdoor business concept that lends itself to the building and the front lawn. But they are flexible, and simply want to identify a wonderful concept that would mesh with their business next door.

The interior already features large bay windows on the side of the building, and the potential for oversized glass in front. There is an elevator lift that is situated in the rear of the building, which means that the first floor is already ADA compliant (that’s pretty awesome). Plus, there is limited parking in back. The apartment on the second floor is being completely gutted as well.

This is a prime location, situated across the street from the (cross your fingers) new Chason Affinity project. It’s within a stone’s throw of Hotel Henry and the Gallery District. This is a great location that is in need of a superb business, to add to the growing momentum of the Elmwood Village.

If you have an idea of what you would like to see here (a business concept), leave a comment below. If you have a business that you would like to propose for a custom-buildout, send to newell@buffalorising.com.

  • UrbanLove

    more retail. something to complement Half & Half (which looks beautiful, btw).

  • harlan

    What does Elmwood need? Where to begin? It is lacking so much it’s hard to say where to start. It doesn’t need watering holes or trinket shops because that is all it has now. It need amenities that would make it a desirable place to live, it needs to fill up it’s plethora of vacant storefronts with useful services and build new storefronts for those services that cannot fit into existing storefronts. It needs a computer store, a real clothing store where you can buy ordinary Lee or Wrangler jeans and everyday shirts. It needs a full service grocery store with name brand products as opposed to an over priced co-op or ghetto store like Price Rite. It needs a hardware store, a movie theatre would be nice, it needs a paint store, it also needs a few national retailers to draw in show remaining local retailers and so it doesn’t feel so backwards and forlorn and so it doesn’t have so many empty run down store fronts.

    • Ra Cha Cha

      Just can’t agree with the characterization of Price Rite as a “ghetto store” — even while not being entirely sure exactly the intended meaning of that phrase.

    • Vandra

      Great idea, this former house would be perfect for a full service grocery or movie theater.

  • Billybobn

    A creperie or bagel shop. Something that is affordable to eat, approachable, and currently lacking in EV.

  • Ra Cha Cha

    What would be great somewhere in Buffalo would be a joint where folks can get food that they might find in Rochester. This would be a godsend for Rochester expats, but I think Buffalo folk would also enjoy the changeup, as well. Fare such as Garbage Plates, white hots, Rochester-style (think Country Sweet or Sal’s Birdland) wings, Abbott’s custard, Wahlburgers, Genny, and eggs benedict. And, to go along with the theme, Rochester photos on the walls (perhaps a panorama), maybe the daily headlines from the Rochester fishwrapper on display behind Plexiglas, and a live feed to a Rochester newscast. Perhaps even a screen displaying tweets from top Rochester Twitter accounts.

    Presumably, the food items could be made under license from the Rochester-area restaurants that feature them, so as to be authentic. But no license would be necessary from me to call the joint “RaChaCha’s” 🙂

  • Bludog

    I think putting a lower wood porch covering most of the front grass area and have a house themed wine bar or coffee house or tapas restaurant incorporating the house would be ideal…