Bring it to Elmwood! What’s Missing on the Street?

The Bronstein family, owners of Half & Half Boutique on Elmwood, has purchased the building directly next door to their freshly remodeled retail space. The building, a former mortuary (lead image), has got a bright future ahead. In order to tap into the full potential of the building, located at 1084 Elmwood Avenue, the family is asking BRO readers what they would like to see come to Elmwood. The first floor of the building offers up 1084 square feet of space, with the potential for a full patio that would lead to an iron-gated front courtyard, facing Elmwood (picture some of the wonderful little courtyards adjoining brownstones in NYC).

Before getting started on the development of this building, which is set back from the street, the Bronsteins want to identify a prime tenant for the space. But first, they are looking to the community for input. Elmwood Avenue already has so much to offer, but there might be something that the street, or the city for that matter, is still lacking. Have you seen other concepts in other cities, that you think would fly here? Or is there something that you have been dreaming about, that you would like to see on Elmwood? It could be a café concept, or retail, or even a hostel.

If you have seen what Jennifer and Kilby have done with the Half & Half building (see below), then you know that the mother-daughter team has what it takes to build out a premier space on the street.

And if means building out an addition to the sidewalk, they are willing to talk about that too. At this point, they envision a space that opens to the courtyard, with a seamless indoor-outdoor business concept that lends itself to the building and the front lawn. But they are flexible, and simply want to identify a wonderful concept that would mesh with their business next door.

The interior already features large bay windows on the side of the building, and the potential for oversized glass in front. There is an elevator lift that is situated in the rear of the building, which means that the first floor is already ADA compliant (that’s pretty awesome). Plus, there is limited parking in back. The apartment on the second floor is being completely gutted as well.

This is a prime location, situated across the street from the (cross your fingers) new Chason Affinity project. It’s within a stone’s throw of Hotel Henry and the Gallery District. This is a great location that is in need of a superb business, to add to the growing momentum of the Elmwood Village.

If you have an idea of what you would like to see here (a business concept), leave a comment below. If you have a business that you would like to propose for a custom-buildout, send to newell@buffalorising.com.