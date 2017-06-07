BreadHive Bakery & Café Under the Big Tent

Buffalo’s beloved West Side bakery and café, BreadHive, has extended its offerings to accommodate outdoor seating under a big blue tent. Over the years, tenants in this quaint business location have hoped to access outdoor space via a grassy lot to the west of the property. Unfortunately, from what I understand, the owner of that lot is not a community player. That said, BreadHive has come up with a brilliant resolution to the problem, as we can plainly see.
Sourdough baking since 2014.
Over the years, BreadHive has become synonymous with Buffalo. Every time there is a fun or important new grassroots initiative unfolding, it seems as if BreadHive is there to support the cause.
As if that isn’t enough, BreadHive continues to give its customers what they want – outdoor seating, extended hours, and breakfast all day!
“Our new patio is open and we’re extending our hours to 6pm every day except Sundays, when we’ll close at 3pm. (And we’re still closed every Monday.) So come see us, eat your sandwich in the fresh air, play a game or two of cornhole, and help us celebrate our new addition! And if you missed our other big news: you can order breakfast ALL DAY now.” – BreadHive
BreadHive Bakery & Café | 402 Connecticut Street | Buffalo, New York, NY 14213 | (716) 980-5623 | Menu
If you’re unfamiliar with BreadHive, check out the video below by Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN).