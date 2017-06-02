Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Bike Tours of Buffalo Belt Line

2 Comments

Two Belt Line Bike Tours are being conducted during the month of June – one on the 10th, and one on the 24th. The tours are being led by preservationists and rail enthusiasts Chris Hawley and Derik Kane. 

Buffalo’s Belt Line is essentially a series of rail tracks that encompass downtown, connecting key components that include Larkin District, Central Terminal, Fougeron Center, Northland/Chelsea, Highland Park, Great Arrow, Black Rock Yards, and the Niagara Industrial Corridor (see below).

Completed by the New York Central Railroad in 1883, the Belt Line is 15 miles long rail line that loops Buffalo’s downtown as well as the city’s prominent industrial loft clusters that it helped to create, including the  It served passengers from 1883 until the end of World War I.

If the Belt Line was to be reused for commuter rail, this city’s long-stifled transportation efforts would be re-energized. The 15 mile stretch of track would help to link vital destinations of the city that are currently disconnected from one another. The Belt Line would drive new life into these re-emerging districts.

The bike tours are being hosted by Buffalo’s Young Preservationists

Visit this Facebook event page to learn more about the June 10 tour. 11am – 2pm

Visit this Facebook event page to learn more about the June 24 tour. 11am – 2pm

The tours will embark from 1680 Elmwood Avenue

Lead image: A belt line car: www.buffaloah.com and The History Museum

  • Elizabeth Giles

    As with any transportation network, the whole is worth more than the some of its parts. If the existing
    Metro Rail line were extended from Canalside to the airport, it would intersect the Belt Line at Central Terminal. Imagine the car-free mobility options if you could transfer from the Belt Line commuter loop to Metro Rail. Especially if the originally planned 46-mile Metro Rail system were finally implemented (serving Larkinville, Central Terminal, and the Walden Galleria on the way to the airport, UB North, Tonawanda, and the Southtowns via Solar City.) See interactive map here: http://www.citizenstransit.org/corridors

    There is so much potential to be realized here in Western New York—for the sake of global warming, traffic/parking concerns, and social equity, to say nothing of the “cool factor.” Trains can move people and bikes with a lot less pollution per head per mile; light rail trains could even be emission-free if converted to running 100% on Niagara Falls hydroelectric power (which they partially run on now).

  • Ra Cha Cha

    This looks cool!

    But aside from this event, does anyone know what’s been going on with BYP or whether BYP is still active? We used to regularly get notices of BYP events, and several of us preservation-minded writers would take turns posting them on here. But I haven’t gotten a notice of any event in a couple of years or so, and haven’t seen anything on here, either.

    I’ve been asking around about this, as well, but so far haven’t been able to get a straight answer.