Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big Reveal: Pierce Arrow Building D Conversion

1 Comment

Another legacy industrial building is heading towards a residential future. Sinatra & Company Real Estate is partnering with Barry Fichman of New York City to convert a portion of the Pierce Arrow complex along Great Arrow Avenue near Elmwood into 72 market-rate apartments. Carmina Wood Morris is designing the $13 million project.

The Pierce Arrow Factory was once a thriving automobile manufacturing complex that was constructed on the northwest quadrant of the Pan American Exposition site. Building “D” was one of the last buildings to be erected as the factory complex grew eastward from Elmwood Avenue. When Pierce Arrow went out of business and the factory closed down, the complex was sold off to multiple parties. Building “D” is currently used for vehicle storage, housing an extensive number of classic cars and antique boats.

The developers are seeking historic preservation tax credits to assist in project funding. All work is being designed in compliance with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation, focusing on restoration of the building’s concrete frame and original window openings with new thermally efficient aluminum windows closely resembling the historic industrial steel sash installed to light the new apartments.

Sitework will include improvements to the vehicular driveway leading to the building’s north parking lot, which will be reconstructed to provide 120 parking spaces for the complex’s residents. On the south side of the building, an expansive asphalt-paved parking area will be recreated into a landscaped yard area for tenant use.

The project is sandwiched between two other significant real estate projects. To the west, Read Property Group’s Pierce Arrow LLC purchased is converting the office portion of the Pierce complex at 1695 Elmwood Avenue into 107 apartments. To the east, Tapestry Charter School is planning a three-story, 60,158 sq.ft. addition along with parking and a playground.

Construction on the Sinatra/Fichman project could start as soon as July and be completed in July 2018.

Get Connected: Sinatra & Company, 716.220.8468

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • BlackRockLifer

    This will be another nice addition to the Elmwood/Amherst area complimenting the Foundry Lofts, Houk Lofts, Arco Lofts, and the development on Chandler St. I think this area has had the most new investment outside of downtown and has potential for further growth. Ten years ago this would be unheard of, a great indicator of just how far we have come.