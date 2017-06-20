Big Reveal: Pierce Arrow Building D Conversion

Another legacy industrial building is heading towards a residential future. Sinatra & Company Real Estate is partnering with Barry Fichman of New York City to convert a portion of the Pierce Arrow complex along Great Arrow Avenue near Elmwood into 72 market-rate apartments. Carmina Wood Morris is designing the $13 million project.

The Pierce Arrow Factory was once a thriving automobile manufacturing complex that was constructed on the northwest quadrant of the Pan American Exposition site. Building “D” was one of the last buildings to be erected as the factory complex grew eastward from Elmwood Avenue. When Pierce Arrow went out of business and the factory closed down, the complex was sold off to multiple parties. Building “D” is currently used for vehicle storage, housing an extensive number of classic cars and antique boats.

The developers are seeking historic preservation tax credits to assist in project funding. All work is being designed in compliance with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation, focusing on restoration of the building’s concrete frame and original window openings with new thermally efficient aluminum windows closely resembling the historic industrial steel sash installed to light the new apartments.

Sitework will include improvements to the vehicular driveway leading to the building’s north parking lot, which will be reconstructed to provide 120 parking spaces for the complex’s residents. On the south side of the building, an expansive asphalt-paved parking area will be recreated into a landscaped yard area for tenant use.

The project is sandwiched between two other significant real estate projects. To the west, Read Property Group’s Pierce Arrow LLC purchased is converting the office portion of the Pierce complex at 1695 Elmwood Avenue into 107 apartments. To the east, Tapestry Charter School is planning a three-story, 60,158 sq.ft. addition along with parking and a playground.

Construction on the Sinatra/Fichman project could start as soon as July and be completed in July 2018.

