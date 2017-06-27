Big Reveal: 166 Chandler Street

Rocco Termini will be presenting plans for another project on Chandler Street in Black Rock to the Planning Board next week. The four-story warehouse building at 166 Chandler will be renovated as incubator space. It complements the work underway to convert the former Linde Air Manufacturing complex across the street at 155 Chandler Street into a mixed-use complex he is calling the Chandler Incubator.
Termini purchased the 43,200 sq.ft. 166 Chandler in February 2016 for $250,000. Plans call for an 8,990 sq.ft. single-story addition on the west side of the building. It will be anchored by a production facility and tasting room for Thin Man Brewery and eight bowling alleys. The remainder of the space will be commercial space. Peter M. Roetzer is project architect.
The former Linde Air Manufacturing complex at 155 Chandler Street (below) contains 80,000 sq.ft. of commercial space and is fully pre-leased. It will be anchored by software development firm Utilant, a current tenant at his Foundry Lofts project, and ceramic technology firm EnrG. Work is underway on the building that was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Termini is planning additional work along the street with two additional properties under contract.