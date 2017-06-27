Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Big Reveal: 166 Chandler Street

6 Comments

Rocco Termini will be presenting plans for another project on Chandler Street in Black Rock to the Planning Board next week. The four-story warehouse building at 166 Chandler will be renovated as incubator space. It complements the work underway to convert the former Linde Air Manufacturing complex across the street at 155 Chandler Street into a mixed-use complex he is calling the Chandler Incubator.

Termini purchased the 43,200 sq.ft. 166 Chandler in February 2016 for $250,000. Plans call for an 8,990 sq.ft. single-story addition on the west side of the building. It will be anchored by a production facility and tasting room for Thin Man Brewery and eight bowling alleys. The remainder of the space will be commercial space. Peter M. Roetzer is project architect.

The former Linde Air Manufacturing complex at 155 Chandler Street (below) contains 80,000 sq.ft. of commercial space and is fully pre-leased. It will be anchored by software development firm Utilant, a current tenant at his Foundry Lofts project, and ceramic technology firm EnrG.  Work is underway on the building that was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Termini is planning additional work along the street with two additional properties under contract.

Tagged with:

  • nick

    This whole street is very exciting. I didn’t even know it existed with all these old buildings until like 2 years ago when Buffalorising posted that article about making this street a district. This street can really be something special. These projects sound fantastic, keep up the good work Rocco.

  • Max Chester

    More crap from Da Terminator. How much free tax money is he getting this time?

    • Johnny Pizza

      Don’t hate the player hate the game.

    • rubagreta

      And if you were a developer you would turn down the tax breaks, correct?

  • Vandra

    Sounds right up my alley…

  • Matthew Moje

    It would be nice if you could get to chandler from elmwood, from the google maps view the road just stops