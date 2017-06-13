Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big Deal: Pegulas Buy on Michigan Avenue

11 Comments

Kim and Terry Pegula have purchased another piece of the Cobblestone District. Pegula-run Harborcenter Development LLC purchased 118 Michigan Avenue from Michael Madia for $550,000 today. The 0.2-acre property is located across from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino and contains a 14,632 sq.ft., two-story building ironically with the ‘CARR’ name on its facade.

In February, the Pegulas purchased 79 Perry Street directly behind KeyBank Center. That building will be remodeled for a mix of uses anchored by a restaurant and brewery operated by Labatt USA that will also relocate its corporate offices to the five-story building.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • Matthew Moje

    Now I really hope they buy the buildings Carr owns!!!!

    • Louis Tully

      I’d rather the City hold him accountable than the Pegulas save the day with their deep pockets, and him retire to the Carribean – rewarded for his negligence.

      • Matthew Moje

        I just want those buildings saved I don’t care if it’s the Pegulas or the city

  • mightyNiagara

    hey, you know that news that was published a few months ago? yea, that’s still happening.
    grrrrrrreat article.

  • mightyNiagara

    i hope they find a coach for the sabres soon.

  • cs

    This will continue, people are surprised by this but this is the plan. Owners have maximized in stadium revenue, they are now creating entertainment districts to capture revenue outside of the stadium. The model is LA Live, Patriot Place. Jeff Vinik is investing $3B around the arena in Tampa, I was on a webinar he held a few weeks ago and he said he will have 20-25 cranes in the air in the next year.

    The “experts” have been saying stadiums don’t create any spin offs for the last two decades. It’s true they haven’t in spades, but the potential has been there, the rest of the market just hasn’t had the vision or the clout to pull it off in most cases. Owners of these franchises will prove them wrong now, but its going to be in a “casino” like model where they are capturing larger pieces of the revenue.

    I am just happy that the PSE seems to be positioning this to happen in downtown Buffalo around Canalside and not in Orchard Park around the stadium.

    • eagercolin

      The argument for massive giveaways of public money to billionaires for stadia was always that it would generate spinoff development. It didn’t. Now the argument is that the same billionaires who get the money for their stadia will use it to further enrich themselves by owning and developing the areas around their stadia. That’s still not spinoff development.

  • WNYer

    Painted Brick = Yuck

  • Jack

    So do you think they are slowly acquiring land in the Cobblestone District until they have enough to and are ready to build a downtown stadium?

  • TV62

    More good news. Too bad someone can’t do anything about surface lots around the city. If I were a billionaire, I’d hide those lots inside buildings whose upper floors could be used for office or residential space.

  • Ra Cha Cha

    Mike Madia is the former owner of Nicholson & Hall. I’m pleased to say that doing some contract projects for N&H a dozen years ago — and exploring the waterfront and Old First Ward on my lunch hours — was a key factor in my interest in moving to Buffalo. I hope things are well with the Madia family, as well as Marge, Mark, Nancy, the office cat, and the rest of the gang.

    To me, this purchase is a good sign, because I think the Cobblestone District (from South Park north to Scott, west of Michigan) is the only realistic location for a downtown Bills stadium. Even though something like that may be a decade away, it makes sense to get site control now. In the meantime, buildings like this can be activated for entertainment uses. Hopefully, should this indeed be the site of a new stadium, a design can be produced that incorporates as much as possible of the existing building stock on the block. A proposal that was a cover story in Artvoice three years ago is the closest proposal I’ve seen to what I think is the right answer:

    http://artvoice.com/issues/v13n32/cover_story.html

    If, as I hope, that is the ultimate intention of the Pegulas, I can understand why they wouldn’t want to make any declarations that might jack up the cost of any buildings they may still need to acquire. On the other hand, as we’ve seen with this week’s back and forth over the future of the Perry Projects area, uncertainty over the potential location of a new Bills stadium is creating consternation and uncertainty for residents of the Old First Ward.

    The sooner something can be announced, the sooner that uncertainty now hanging over the heads of residents and neighborhood groups in and around the Old First Ward can be removed.

    Go Bills! Go Sabres! Go Pegulas!