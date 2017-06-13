Big Deal: Pegulas Buy on Michigan Avenue

Kim and Terry Pegula have purchased another piece of the Cobblestone District. Pegula-run Harborcenter Development LLC purchased 118 Michigan Avenue from Michael Madia for $550,000 today. The 0.2-acre property is located across from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino and contains a 14,632 sq.ft., two-story building ironically with the ‘CARR’ name on its facade.
In February, the Pegulas purchased 79 Perry Street directly behind KeyBank Center. That building will be remodeled for a mix of uses anchored by a restaurant and brewery operated by Labatt USA that will also relocate its corporate offices to the five-story building.