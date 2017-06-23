Big Deal: Main/Seneca Parking Lot Sold

A prominent downtown parking lot has traded hands. AllPro Parking LLC purchased the surface lot at 234-238 Main Street from Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation’s Main/Seneca of Western New York Inc. for $1.25 million.

The properties have been parking since the late 1980s. The thirteen-story, circa-1905 Chamber of Commerce Building at 238 Main Street was demolished in 1986. It wrapped around the glass-domed Bank of Buffalo Building that was damaged during the demolition work. Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation proposed a 22-story building for the Chamber of Commerce site but sought to incorporate the Bank of Buffalo Building parcel to make the development viable.

Preservation leaders wanted the Bank of Buffalo Building saved and incorporated into the office project, Ciminelli officials balked.

From The Buffalo News in July 1989:

[Architectural historian John] Conlin and other preservation group leaders said that at a minimum, development at the site must include the two granite walls and the dome. They also said they aren’t interested in Ciminelli’s proposal to dismantle the walls first.

“If the walls come down, that would be demolishing the building and we wouldn’t like to see that, Conlin said.

Susan McCartney, president of the Preservation Coalition of Erie County, said taking the walls down first would be a “very abnormal strategy.”

John Montague, professor of design at Buffalo State College, said that Ciminelli would benefit greatly by wrapping their new office building around the historic bank. He said it would offer a grand entrance to the structure and instant recognition.

“It can still play a role in the larger building and also be advertising that would be invaluable,” Montague said.

Paul Ciminelli said retaining the dome would pose a serious challenge to the economic viability of the project. He said the site appears to be too small to allow the building to be erected around the old bank.

“The dome is really going to be the issue,” Ciminelli said. “It’s a small site to begin with, less than a half acre including the building, and we need a high-density use.”

A compromise was reached and Ciminelli agreed to produce large-scale measured drawings, dismantle and save the building’s façade for incorporation into the new building. It was never built. The building’s blocks are in a field near the corner of Bailey and Broadway on the east side.

The pending sale to AllPro parking was discussed at the most recent Preservation Board meeting and will be discussed at its next meeting on June 29. The requirement to incorporate the façade into any new building runs with the property according to a September 1989 Memorandum of Understanding between Frank L. Ciminelli and the Buffalo Preservation Board:

“Owner agrees to notify the Board prior to any transfer of title to the property and notify the purchaser of the terms of this Agreement.”

More From The Buffalo News:

Community Must Work to Save Bank Building. The Buffalo News 12/4/88

Downtown Landmark Faces New Demolition Threat. The Buffalo News 5/26/89

New Building Might Save Historic Structure’s Walls. The Buffalo News 7/21/89

Historic Photos from Preservation-Ready Sites