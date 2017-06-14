Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Big Deal: Ellicott Buys at Connecticut/Plymouth

4 Comments

Ellicott Development’s 2468 Group Inc. purchased 284 Plymouth Avenue today.  The two-story building was purchased from Nancy Gabriel for $395,000 and has been affectionately known as “the cube” by neighbors.  The property is adjacent to a one-acre Rite Aid parcel at 284 Connecticut Street also owned by Ellicott Development.  Vacant lots at the corner of Connecticut and Plymouth are owned by Joseph Petronella.

  • Jordan Then

    Watch out…new Rite Aid coming through.

    • Marco

      That would be a welcome addition to the neighborhood. Fingers crossed that you’re right

    • ILikeBuf

      More like Parking lot coming through

  • foreverbflo

    GREAT for Nancy. I know she held on to that “historic” place for years. If I recall correctly, it used to be a 50s – 70s mafia era kinda car chop shop and maybe even a prohibition era offloading staging site for liquor. Cool!!!

    Paladino may be very interested in creating parking for Dyouville – no? Good investment.