Ellicott Development’s 2468 Group Inc. purchased 284 Plymouth Avenue today. The two-story building was purchased from Nancy Gabriel for $395,000 and has been affectionately known as “the cube” by neighbors. The property is adjacent to a one-acre Rite Aid parcel at 284 Connecticut Street also owned by Ellicott Development. Vacant lots at the corner of Connecticut and Plymouth are owned by Joseph Petronella.
Big Deal: Ellicott Buys at Connecticut/Plymouth
