“B-Heard” bikes are back…

Buffalo Riverworks will host a free meet and greet with American Ninja Warriors including River Warrior organizer Patrick Hall, Carl “The ROC City Ninja” Fantauzzo, McKinley “The Lady Mighty Mouse” Pierce, Dave“The Ageless Ninja” Kozak , National Ninja League champion Earnest“The People’s Ninja” Greer, and more.

Attendees to the Free Friday River Warrior Meet & Greet will get a sneak peek at the River Warrior Challenge course and an event poster for your your favorite River Warrior competitor to sign. The meet & greet begins at 5:30PM on Friday June 23rd at Buffalo Riverworks. Tickets are available now for the Saturday qualifications and the Sunday finals of the River Warrior Challenge. If you want to find out what it’s like to be a River Warrior anyone can make a pass on the course for just $10. Plus experienced American Ninja Warriors will be on hand for one on one training sessions as they too get a chance to see the River Warrior Challenge course for the very first time.

From 7PM-10PM Riverworks and Hybrid Ninja Academy will present a unique opportunity for prospective obstacle course racers and fans alike. For just $35 you can run the course with American Ninja Warriors giving you training tips and tricks. Participants also receive a t-shirt commemorating the inaugural River Warrior tournament at Buffalo Riverworks. River Warrior tournament shirts will be available to purchase for spectators as well and don’t forget Friday general admission is free.

River Warrior Meet & Train

5:30-7:00PM – Autograph session with River Warrior obstacle course racers

7-10:00PM – River Warrior training session Pre Sale Reg. $35 ($40 day of) – Run the course under the guidance of River Warrior competitors

On Saturday the River Warrior preliminaries begin along with the kids tournaments.The preliminary round will use six Ninja Warrior obstacles in addition to ten other obstacles using elements of Tough Mudder and the Spartan Race. On Sunday the remaining competitors will face the ultimate challenge when the course is expanded to ten Ninja Warrior obstacles and fourteen mudder and Spartan style obstacles..