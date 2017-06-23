“B-Heard” bikes are back…

If you’re wondering what’s going on with all of the colorfully painted bikes locked to sign posts around Allentown, the project hinges back to a public art project in 2012.
University at Buffalo professor Stephen Goss (a visiting assistant professor with the Graduate School of Education at the time) instructed students from Middle Early College High School (MECHS) to paint a number of broken down bikes, which they then inscribed with poetic words. The installation was called “B-Heard” bikes.
Now the bikes are back, brandishing messages that are intended to get passersby to stop in their tracks and think. The next time that you see one of the bikes, be sure to take the time to read these prolific, poetic words. They could inspire to ease your mind, make you smile or pass along some colorful words of wisdom.