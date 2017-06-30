Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Approved: New Building at 15 Allen Street Gets Thumbs Up

6 Comments

A change in color has garnered Preservation Board approval for an Allentown redevelopment project.  May Wong’s proposal to demolish a two-story building while saving reusable portions of the front façade and incorporate it into a new building on the site was approved by the Board yesterday.  Architect Adam Sokol has designed a three-story residential building with commercial space along Allen Street.

The project was tabled two weeks ago by the Board after concerns were raised about the color of the materials proposed for the east and west facades of the proposed building.  Sokol showed perspectives from Allen Street, and pointed out that the contemporary addition is intended to recede into the background, giving prominence to the historic façade.

Boardmembers thought the stark grays proposed did not mesh well with the character of Allentown and contrasted too much with the beige brick façade of the existing building.

The eastern-facing facade is a zero lot line wall, totally blank, facing a vacant lot and Main Street.  Concrete masonry is proposed be used up to the height of the existing front wall, and would not include window openings consistent with NYS building code requirements.

Previous façade color (L) and approved (R)

Sokol returned with a proposal for tan fiber cement panels for the façade- up to the current building level along the east façade and for just a portion of the west facade.  The balance of the contemporary addition remains gray but will be lighter than previously proposed.

Boardmembers liked the proposed warmer color scheme and unanimously approved the project.

  • BeatHarvard

    It’s simply amazing to see the number of hoops that developers need to jump through to build in this city, glad to see it finally get approved but frankly should have let him just demolish the old building and build from scratch.

    • JSmith37

      It is a local historic preservation district. Of course there will be a bias towards preserving as much of the historic building stock as possible.

  • Cvepo

    Is it normal in other cities to have something tabled because the board doesn’t like the colors? I mean come on…

    • JSmith37

      In a local preservation district, I think it is very common for preservation boards to scrutinize the colors to make sure they harmonize with the historic building stock.

      And in other places – especially suburbs – it is extremely common for homeowners’ associations to dictate color and other design details!

  • BuffaloFenian

    Thank goodness! This seems like a fantastic project and a big improvement for Allen. I understand the scrutiny from the preservation board, but it is frustrating to always be worried that great projects will fail every time they go up for review.