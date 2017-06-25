Apartments Planned for 181 Elm Street

A pair of buildings near the corner of Elm and Broadway have a promising future. Castle & Palace LLC purchased the combined buildings at 181 Elm Street and a small vacant lot at 189 Elm on May 30 from Fifth Battalion Inc. for $420,000. Attorney Jeff Bochiechio and businessman Joseph Daham are Castle & Palace’s lead partners.
According to Business First, the new owners are planning commercial space and indoor parking on the first floor and apartments upstairs. The three-story buildings contain 14,594 sq.ft. according to property records and dates from the 1890s.
The buildings make up half of a rare row of 19th Century buildings in the downtown area. The southernmost, 173 Elm, is the former Keiser & Boasberg Tobacco Warehouse that was renovated by Ellicott Development in 2015. It contains commercial space and five high-end lofts on its upper floors. Ferguson Electric owns neighboring 177 Elm Street.