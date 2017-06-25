Apartments Planned for 181 Elm Street

The Cortney Chyme Celebration Showcase is a collaborative live performance with some of the most talented people in the Buffalo region. Shea’s Smith Theater, located at 658 Main St. Buffalo, is an intimate setting fit for this variety style show. There is a bar inside of the venue and drinks will be available before, during and after the performance. General admission pre-sale ticket price is $20 but with an upgrade purchase of a VIP ticket ($35) two drink tickets and preferred seating will be included.

The immeasurably talented Mark Marinaccio is producing the show which will feature his band, Mark Marinaccio and Friends, as the live accompaniment throughout the night.

Cortney will share the stage with two very talented musicians throughout the course of the show. Zach Carr, The Artvoice 2016 Best Male Vocalist winner and director of Matt’s Music Performance Team in North Tonawanda, will be impressing the crowd with his powerful voice and charming smile. Danielle Fortier, is also going to enlighten the crowd with her soulful sound, and lovely personality. A few students from the Matt’s Music Performance Team will be joining Cortney in a song that is sure to get the audience on their feet! Lastly, two of Cortney’s best friends, Kaitlin Principe and Jenelle Guarnieri, will be joining her for a traditional Broadway number that you won’t want to miss!

As always she has some surprises up her sleeve so get your tickets now! Space is limited! Oh, and did I mention, it’ll be her Birthday 🙂

Tickets on sale now at Brown Paper Tickets: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2936075