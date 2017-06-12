Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Allen Street Hardware’s Newest Face

Allentown just got another blast of color. Over the years, a number of murals and wheatpastes have been added to the streetscape, which continually alters the look of the district. This type of bold public art is a way for building owners to catch our attention, while adding their own personal flair to their businesses.

It’s hard to believe that this Allentown mural movement initially hit its strides back in 2013 (see here). Since that time, much has remained the same. This newest addition to the Allen Street Hardware Café – more contemporary in nature -was created by Deric McHenry of DJM Painting. The public work of art is featured on two sides of the building.

“We like our business to change and evolve, and that includes ‘making what it looks like’ change and evolve,” said Hardware proprietor, Charlie Goldman. “These were the colors we were feeling this spring, and we thought it would be an interesting change  for the Allen Street landscape.”

  • Johnny Pizza

    That actually deters me from wanting to go inside this place.

    • UrbanLove

      Get a life.

      • Texpat

        If you don’t have anything nice to say come sit next to Johnny Pizza.

      • Johnny Pizza

        Fuck off you poo poo projects all the time on here.

        • Matt Marcinkiewicz

          UrbanLove: pro-new Hardware paint job, anti-most everything else

    • BuffaloGals

      OH NO

    • Mr. B

      “That actually deters me from wanting to go inside this place.”

      Maybe that was the intent . . .

      .

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    good to see they’re evolving into a children’s toy store