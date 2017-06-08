8 Twitter reactions to ride sharing in upstate New York

Well, it’s official – ride sharing is open and operating in upstate New York.
It’s been a long road, Buffalo. Back in May of 2011, Uber officially launched in New York City. As a strong advocate of ride sharing services, Buffalo Rising published its first article titled, “Bring it to Buffalo: Uber” in 2014. Finally, in April of 2017, Governor Andrew Cuomo took the first ceremonial “Uber” ride in Buffalo after announcing the passing of the NYS Budget.
Here are some Twitter reactions to the launch of ride sharing in Western New York:
There was a lot of excitement leading up to the official launch of ride sharing. Just after midnight on Thursday, June 29, both Lyft and Uber launched ride sharing in upstate New York. 12:01 a.m was the earliest allowable time under the new law.
Buffalonians woke up this morning and checked their phones to see how many cars were operating in their area. For many it was like “Christmas morning” with all the same excitement and anticipation. Social media was flooded with maps like these:
Some people used ride sharing to get to work today, like Mayor Byron Brown.
There were a wide-range of reactions on Twitter. @MitchSSimon congratulated Buffalo on entering the 21st Century. Thank Mitch, We’re glad to be here!
@MyNameIsRaph also congratulated upstate New York and welcomed Uber and Lyft this morning.
A new “today is…day” was started by @MeyersMusings. Personally, I look forward to celebrating this every June 29th.
Thinking about the positive effect ride sharing will have on the WNY area was @btalts:
@Toms_News is definitely thinking ahead, representing sports and music fanatics across Buffalo.
