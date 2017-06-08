Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

8 Twitter reactions to ride sharing in upstate New York

Well, it’s official – ride sharing is open and operating in upstate New York.

It’s been a long road, Buffalo. Back in May of 2011, Uber officially launched in New York City.  As a strong advocate of ride sharing services, Buffalo Rising published its first article titled, “Bring it to Buffalo: Uber” in 2014.  Finally, in April of 2017,  Governor Andrew Cuomo took the first ceremonial “Uber” ride in Buffalo after announcing the passing of the NYS Budget.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the launch of ride sharing in Western New York:

There was a lot of excitement leading up to the official launch of ride sharing.  Just after midnight on Thursday, June 29, both Lyft and Uber launched ride sharing in upstate New York. 12:01 a.m was the earliest allowable time under the new law.

Buffalonians woke up this morning and checked their phones to see how many cars were operating in their area. For many it was like “Christmas morning” with all the same excitement and anticipation. Social media was flooded with maps like these:


Some people used ride sharing to get to work today, like Mayor Byron Brown. 

There were a wide-range of reactions on Twitter. @MitchSSimon congratulated Buffalo on entering the 21st Century. Thank Mitch, We’re glad to be here!

@MyNameIsRaph also congratulated upstate New York and welcomed Uber and Lyft this morning.


A new “today is…day” was started by @MeyersMusings. Personally, I look forward to celebrating this every June 29th.

Thinking about the positive effect ride sharing will have on the WNY area was @btalts:

@Toms_News is definitely thinking ahead, representing sports and music fanatics across Buffalo.

Tweet @buffalorising and let us know how you’re feeling today Buffalo!

Lead image from Wikimedia Commons.

Written by Jessica Marinelli

Jessica Marinelli is a WNY native, born and raised in the Lincoln Park area of Tonawanda. She has been involved in local politics from an early age and is currently a Tonawanda Democratic Committee Member. As an avid equestrian and animal-lover, she trained and re-homed over 40 horses. For over a decade, she was an event planner with the law firm, Hodgson Russ LLP, and now owns her own marketing and event management company. She has worked with international and national organizations on large and small scale events. Jessica writes on politics and local events, as well as working with Buffalo Rising as a social reporter.

  • mightyNiagara

    meh. I feel it was far more impressive watching William Fitchner shoot his new film on the lower west side from my porch at midnight.

  • breckenridge

    Has anyone taken one today? Wonder if things are going smoothly and how demand aligns with supply of drivers.