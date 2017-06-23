Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

520 Ellicott Street Welcomes First Tenant

4 Comments

The first tenant began moving into Uniland Development Company’s new building at 520 Ellicott Street today. Huron Consulting Group has leased 5,500 sq.ft. on the building’s third floor and is relocating from the nearby UB Downtown Gateway building at 77 Goodell Street.

Huron Consulting Group will open for business in its new offices on Monday. The Chicago-based professional services firm acquired Buffalo start-up Cloud62, a fast-growing company that specialized in complex Salesforce.com implementations and related cloud-based applications, for $9.2 million in 2015. The addition of Cloud62 expanded Huron’s offerings to clients across multiple industries, including healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, retail and financial services. Thirty employees will work in the office.

520 Ellicott is located at the southwest corner of Ellicott and E. Tupper streets on a site that was the longtime home of Frey the Wheelman. On the first floor, Buffalo Dialysis has leased all 6,800 sq.ft. of space. The dialysis center will include 13 stations to provide chronic renal dialysis to patients six days a week. It will open this fall.

Uniland officials say they hope to have a signed agreement soon for the building’s 7,413 sq.ft. second floor.  Suite 300, encompassing 1,832 sq.ft., remains for lease on the third floor (above), but negotiations with a potential tenant are underway for that space as well.

  • ILikeBuf

    The title should read Second Tenant. The Dialysis Clinic was the baseline tenant whose signing started construction.

    • Chris Schmidt

      But the business that signed the second lease is the first occupant. 🙂

  • Matthew Moje

    It’s great to see there is demand for space downtown! Fill those buildings up!

  • Bludog

    Can we hear an employee count on this?