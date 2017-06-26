Gaufest is currently underway in Buffalo.

The national German festival is back in Buffalo after first coming to the city in 1993, and then again in 2005. Gaufest is a traditional biennial German festival that attracts thousands of people from all over the US. As this city continues to rebound, Gaufest organizers continue to give Buffalo the “thumbs up”, while bringing German-enthusiasts along for the ride (see Facebook).

“The best sound bite I heard from delegate after delegate as to what put them over to Buffalo, was how excited the Buffalo representatives were to have this opportunity to host Gaufest again,” said the festival’s Honorary Chairman Randy Bracewell. “They felt it was truly from the heart.”

During the festival, visitors are presented with a number of traditional festivities including Heimatabend (performances of traditional song, dance, and music), Mundartmesse (traditional church service done in Bavarian dialect), Welcome and Farewell Dances, Festabend (Saturday banquet), Ehrentaenze (honor dances), Festzug (parade), Festtag (Sunday festival), Preisplatteln (prize dancing), Jugendeinzelplatteln (children’s single-couple dancing), workshops and socializing.

26. Gaufest Buffalo

www.edelweissbuffalo.com

June 28th-July 2nd 2017

See schedule of events by clicking here

Facebook page