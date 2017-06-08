2017 Terminal Jazz Series

Summer is in full swing, and the Terminal Jazz Series has returned with it for 2017. This popular music event showcasing local, and regional Jazz musicians takes place every second Wednesday of each month throughout the summer.
Produced by Three2Go Music Alliance, in association with the Buffalo Central Terminal, and sponsored by M&T Bank, these family friendly shows drew in thousands of visitors with last year’s series, from across the Western New York, and Southern Ontario regions.
Join performing artists from throughout the region in this iconic Buffalo setting. Show performances are from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The schedule of performances is as follows:
- May 10th – Mr. Carol McLaughlin – Classic Jazz
- June 14th – E-Life 7 featuring Michael Pennick – Original Jazz and R&B
- July 12th – Ladies First Jazz Combo Band – led by Jennifer May
- August 9th – Joyce Carolyn and Charlie Reedy – Classic Jazz
- September 13th – The Melissa Kate Project – Sultry Cabaret Jazz and Blues
Admission to each event is $5 per person, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Buffalo Colored Musicians Club. Parking will be available at the Central Terminal for all patrons, as well as food and beverage options for purchase. Patrons are suggested to bring their own seating for the shows.
For more information about these events, contact the Three2Go Music Alliance at rfunr.901@gmail.com, or call 716-310-6221. For more information on the Buffalo Central Terminal, contact info@buffalocentralterminal.org, or call 716-810-3210.
Terminal Jazz Series at the Buffalo Central Terminal
492 Paderewski Drive | Buffalo, NY 14212
Lead image: E Life 7 returns with the world release of their CD “Miked Up” featuring Mike Pennick on bass