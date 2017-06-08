Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2017 Terminal Jazz Series

Summer is in full swing, and the Terminal Jazz Series has returned with it for 2017. This popular music event showcasing local, and regional Jazz musicians takes place every second Wednesday of each month throughout the summer.

Produced by Three2Go Music Alliance, in association with the Buffalo Central Terminal, and sponsored by M&T Bank, these family friendly shows drew in thousands of visitors with last year’s series, from across the Western New York, and Southern Ontario regions.

Join performing artists from throughout the region in this iconic Buffalo setting. Show performances are from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The schedule of performances is as follows:

  • May 10th – Mr. Carol McLaughlin – Classic Jazz
  • June 14th – E-Life 7 featuring Michael Pennick – Original Jazz and R&B
  • July  12th – Ladies First Jazz Combo Band – led by Jennifer May
  • August 9th – Joyce Carolyn and Charlie Reedy – Classic Jazz
  • September 13th – The Melissa Kate Project – Sultry Cabaret Jazz and Blues

Admission to each event is $5 per person, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Buffalo Colored Musicians Club.  Parking will be available at the Central Terminal for all patrons, as well as food and beverage options for purchase. Patrons are suggested to bring their own seating for the shows.

For more information about these events, contact the Three2Go Music Alliance at rfunr.901@gmail.com, or call 716-310-6221.  For more information on the Buffalo Central Terminal, contact info@buffalocentralterminal.org, or call 716-810-3210.

Terminal Jazz Series at the Buffalo Central Terminal

492 Paderewski Drive | Buffalo, NY 14212

Lead image: E Life 7 returns with the world release of their CD “Miked Up” featuring Mike Pennick on bass

Written by Paul Fanara

Paul Fanara

Paul Fanara is a photographer, writer, and artist living in Buffalo, New York. He founded Living In The Buff Studio as his photography label in 2007, after being an active photographer for over 20 years. Now, in his tenth year of professional photography, he has expanded his talents, and interests to include film-making, and acting. Paul is currently the event photographer for the Yelp.com Community in Buffalo, is an active journalist in Buffalo, and published monthly in Act Dance Model Sing Magazine, based in Los Angeles. Currently, he has joined local film makers with the 48-Hour Film Project, and now writes, directs, and acts with the Buffalo Filming Group, "Welcome to Lovejoy." Find him on-line at http://livinginthebuff.com

  • foreverbflo

    This is such a GREAT gig. So fun. Perfect venue. Loads of people. Much more than I assumed would be there last event. Full house. So nice to see such a popular event and progress and diversity under the new management. Few years ago it was a joke. Now? Its so much more appealing and better tuned in to the public wants as opposed to previous leadership. Refreshing! Thank you!
    I recc anyone try this gig once or twice. You will love it.