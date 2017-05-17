I believe that Frank Lloyd Wright would be extremely pleased to know that Buffalo is turning itself around. The man must have spun in his grave, watching his marvelous works either destroyed or neglected in this city. Fortunately, we finally came to our senses, and were able to save and restore (a work on progress) all of his local masterpieces but one, and even managed to build three of his shelved architectural works in his absence – the gas station, the rowing boathouse and the mausoleum.

2017 marks Wright’s sesquicentennial anniversary of his birthday. Seeing that Buffalo finally got its act together, and now holds the architect high on a pedestal, it’s only appropriate that we lavish some well-deserved love and praise for America’s most recognized, celebrated and revolutionary architect.

To pay respects to Wright, the Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House and Graycliff Conservancy will be hosting a week-long event series honoring Wright’s 150th. Altogether there will be 150 hours of programming surrounding the life and accomplishments of the famed architect.

This local effort will be held in conjunction with a national campaign, which is being orchestrated by numerous cultural organizations. The community is invited to join in on the celebration, which is a tribute to the legendary figure.

Wright at 150 Lecture Series, June 5: (Martin House) Kick-off lecture by lead curator and noted architectural historian, Barry Bergdoll, as part of a monthly speaker series featuring five other curators from MoMA’s highly anticipated retrospective exhibit: Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive. See end of release for more detailed information.

Lectures: 7-8pm | $25 – $35 for individual tickets

VIP Reception | available with purchase of entire lecture series

Tickets to Wright at 150 Lecture Series

Larkin Company Picnic Revisited, June 6: (Graycliff) A re-creation of the Larkin Company picnics held a century ago in the Town of Evans. Enjoy authentic dishes from the Larkin Housewives Cookbook and chicken BBQ along with Graycliff tours, games, prizes, and raffles.

5:30 – 8:30pm | Tickets $12 – $18

Tickets to Larkin Company Picnic Revisited

Design Day, June 7: (Martin House) A day dedicated to the appreciation of design! D-I-Y design stations and design demonstrations on site throughout the day. Learn the crafting of Martin House-inspired cocktails at an evening tasting event with The Dapper Goose outside the carriage house.

Design Activities | 11am – 4pm

Free and open to the public

Cocktail Event | 4-7pm

Free and open to the publicLearn the why and how of crafted cocktails with a Martin House-inspired tasting event by The Dapper Goose outside the carriage house.

Big Birthday Party, June 8: (Martin House) Explore the Martin House at your leisure! Self-guided $1.50 tours offered as part of a national campaign in coordination with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and other Wright sites across the country. Birthday cake and cupcakes provided by Rich Products’ Cookie Buffalo, a collaborative create-your-own art glass installation for visitors, and photo opportunities with “Wright himself.” An evening celebration on the plaza welcomes the community with Flying Bison, Premier Wine & Spirits, a Martin House signature cocktail, and Lomo Lomo food truck.

Daytime activities 10 – 4pm

Self-guided tours $1.50/person (no reservation required)

90-minute docent-led tours $15/person (reservations strongly recommended)

Evening event 5:30 – 8:30pm

Free and open to the public

24 Hours of Graycliff, June 9: (Graycliff) Spend the evening under the stars at Graycliff, watching the sunset and sunrise at the summer home of Darwin and Isabelle Martin. Enjoy a catered breakfast on Saturday morning followed by a morning hike to Lake Erie beach.

Friday 12pm – Saturday 12pm | Free and open to the public

Family Fun Day, June 10: (Martin House) A day of play for kids of all ages! Family tours, activities, and games on site inspired by design, architecture, and landscape of the Martin House. Live Music performed by The Observers and the Amherst High School Jazz Band and Ted’s Hot Dog food truck on site.

12-3pm | Free and open to the public

Heard Around Buffalo, June 11: (Martin House and Graycliff) A relaxing Sunday to wrap up the week with live music performed at both sites. At the Martin House, BBQ by BW’s and musical performances by The Historic Colored Musician’s Club.

12-4pm | BBQ dinners $10/person

The goal of 150 Hours is to create greater access to, and awareness of some of Wright’s greatest accomplishments. At the same time, the events are designed to inspire local and national audiences to appreciate Wright’s principles and philosophies through approachable engagement with design, architecture and landscape. Many events and a selection of specialty tours during this week are free and open to the public.

Wright at 150 Lecture Series

On a national level, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City is launching a retrospective exhibit entitled Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive. In conjunction with MoMA, the Martin House is hosting six of the exhibit curators in a speaker series that will activate the 150 Hours event on June 5. The first speaker is the exhibition’s lead curator, Berry Bergdoll, Meyer Schapiro Professor of Art History at Columbia University and curator in the Department of Architecture and Design at MoMA. The other five curators will present monthly through October 2017. To conclude the lecture series, a panel discussion will take place in October, wherein leading critics will examine Wright’s key architectural writings and the state of architectural criticism today.

Wright at 150 speakers July – October:

July 7

Ken Tadashi Oshima | University of Washington

In Between Space: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Interchange with Japan

August 4

Michael Desmond | Louisiana State University

Shifting Perceptions of Form: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Circular Houses

September 8

Mabel O. Wilson | Columbia University

Frank Lloyd Wright + the Design for a Rosenwald School

October 6

Jennifer Gray | MoMA

Therese O’Malley | National Gallery of Art

Frank Lloyd Wright: Nature, Landscape, and Architecture

One Architect, One Family, Two Houses – Buffalo, NY

Beyond this weeklong celebration of Frank Lloyd Wright in Buffalo, the Martin House and Graycliff offer a variety of tours, educational programming, and special events throughout the year. In addition to multiple Wright-designed structures, Buffalo boasts an impressive portfolio of works by world-class architects including important buildings by Louis Sullivan, H.H. Richardson, the Saarinen’s, Daniel Burnham, and more.

Visit Buffalo Niagara is a one-stop resource to plan an itinerary around these architectural gems and discover more of Buffalo’s rich cultural heritage. Find more information at their website, and enjoy a special FLW150 inspired video here:

New York State Arts and Crafts Alliance

In coordination with the Arts and Crafts Alliance, Wright sites and leaders in the American Arts and Crafts community in Buffalo are offering exhibit openings, family programming, lectures, and special events, launching for Wright’s 150th birthday, and extending through the end of the year.

Alliance members include Roycroft Inn and Campus, Burchfield Penney Art Center, University at Buffalo, Larkin Center of Commerce, Buffalo History Museum, Visit Buffalo Niagara, Graycliff, and Martin House.

For a complete list of events surrounding FLW150 and the celebration of American Arts and Crafts in Buffalo, browse a calendar of activities from June-October 2017 on the Arts and Crafts Alliance website: artsandcraftsalliance.org/events