What’s New @ Canalside This Summer? Including a Dinosaur Play Area and a Boardwalk Bazaar

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) and Canalside Management Group have announced a partial list of Canalside’s list popular summertime events and activities. Each year, thousands of locals and tourists flock to the Inner Harbor to check out all of the various offerings. The all-ages fun ranges from lawn games, fitness activities, a weekly music and dance series, movie nights, kayak tours, concerts and fireworks.

“Our mission is to provide world-class entertainment and food and beverage options to the visitors of Canalside all summer long,” said Jon Dandes, President of CMG and Be Our Guest, Ltd. “With an eye on keeping the integrity of public access to Canalside, our team has put together a comprehensive and diverse entertainment line-up that will keep visitors coming back to the waterfront all year.”

Mayor Byron W Brown said, “I am so pleased to see another exciting schedule planned for Canalside during the 2017 summer season. We’re going to have a great summer! From concerts, to fitness classes, food choices, and more, there is so much to enjoy at Canalside for residents citywide and visitors.

Some of the new activities that visitors can look forward to include:

Canalside Boardwalk Bazaar presented by Five Star Bank, a new partner of Canalside, is a Canalside signature event on Friday evenings featuring food from local restaurants, live music, eclectic art, a ParKour class, rotating physical activities presented by BlueCross BlueShield of WNY starting with a rock climbing wall and exciting street performers. Bazaar will start the season on Friday, May 26 and occur on June 9, June 23, July 7, July 21, August 11 and August 25. Attendance to this event is free and the performances are open to everyone.

Roswell Park Cancer Institute’s Wellness on the Water series is every Wednesday night, starting June 14 inside the VIP tent. The 10-week series will feature the world’s leading doctors and professionals from Roswell Park educating and encouraging attendees on healthy living.

716 Day at Canalside, July 16 will celebrate Western New York Heritage.

The Beach at Canalside will feature a new attraction with the addition of a themed Dinosaur Play Area highlighted by an 18 foot tall dinosaur. The play area will also have themed programming provided by the Buffalo Museum of Science.

Canalside also announces a brand new children’s programming series called Canalside Kids. This series is composed of three different weekly occurring programs called Get Moving, Discover and Create and will take place at the Beach.

The Buffalo History Museum will offer a new History Program every Monday from noon to 4 p.m. starting June 12. Additionally Canalside has teamed up with Dana Saylor to provide a daily history trunk and Erie Canal era actors telling stories of Buffalo’s storied past along the Erie Canal.

The Dish (boardwalk restaurant) is expanded this year and features a new menu and beer garden area that doubles the size of its current foot print. Construction is beginning and the work will be done early July. (New food options incorporate several local options, including Wardynski Hot Dogs, Ru’s Buffalo Chicken Pierogi and BW’s Pulled Pork. The menu will also feature gluten free options, vegan and vegetarian menu items. On those hot summer nights, be sure to visit The Dish for soft serve and hard packed ice cream cones. Check out the entire menu here: THE DISH MENU. Additionally, The Dish will feature entertainment all summer long with live music on Sunday and Monday evenings, Local beverage tastings on Tuesday and Trivia on Wednesday evenings. The Dish is open from 11 a.m. until sunset daily.

New Food Cart Options will also expand service on the boardwalk during Canalside events and on those warm summer days. The food carts will give people new options for sandwiches, snacks and ice cream; making it easier for visitors enjoy refreshment while at Canalside.

Fitness at Canalside, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, will feature returning classes such RevFit, Zumba, Barre Centric, Jada Blitz, POUND and Everyone Can Dance, as well as new classes featuring Love in Motion Yoga, Catalyst Fitness Kickboxing, Sow it Now and the Little Gym of Williamsville.

“BlueCross BlueShield is excited to kick off another season as the official health plan of Canalside,” said Julie R. Snyder, Vice President, Corporate Relations, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. “This summer, there will be an even greater variety of fitness classes and new activities every day, for every age group to join in and get healthy.”

Canalside favorites will return including the Music and Dance series on the Boardwalk every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. where visitors can learn a new dance to the music of a live band every week! New weekly dance classes will also be offered including Belly Dancing, Bollywood, Jazz and Hip Hop Cardio.

The Saturday Artisan Market returns for seven dates (beginning Saturday, May 27); children’s programming with Explore and More Children’s Museum, EPIC, Empower Girl’s and WNY Family Magazine; and a revamped Tuesday Night Movie Night featuring a movie every Tuesday night with themed programming around the movie’s title, all return to round out the summer’s schedule.

Amenities, such as table games/game rentals, BFLO Kayak tours/rentals, water bike rentals, paddle and pedal boat rentals, Spirit of Buffalo rides, History Tour Boat rides and Buffalo Sunset Chairs, will also be available throughout the summer beginning Memorial Day Weekend. Blue Bike rentals presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York also have a new location on the boardwalk at the new Canalside information kiosk. The rental of a Blue Bike will include complimentary use of the Queen City Bike Ferry to access the Outer Harbor.

This schedule is in addition to the continuation of the popular Canalside concerts, now dubbed “Canalside Live” that will take place over 10 weeks this summer beginning Thursday, June 15 and ending Thursday, August 17. In addition to the nine Thursday concerts, a special Friday night show is scheduled for June 30. Find out more about Canalside Live here.

Additionally, 3rd party concerts will also take place this year at Canalside, including Kerfuffle on Saturday June 17 and Kiss the Summer Hello on June 18th. Canalside is also happy to welcome back The Buffalo Rib Fest as a three day weekend event, July 28, 29 and 30th with each day featuring the best rib restaurants from around the country and a concert on each day.

Canalside will also once again celebrate July 4th with a newly designed Fireworks show presented by Russell Salvatore. The July 4th celebration will feature live music, kids programming and food and beverage options from the Dish.

www.canalsidebuffalo.com has the full schedule of events and activities.