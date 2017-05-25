Waterfront Carnival – Outer Harbor – Memorial Day Weekend

WHO: ALEMAEDAE THEATER PRODUCTIONS IN COLLABORATION W/ MCKINLEY HIGH SCHOOL

WHAT: “DADDY’S GIRL CLUB” TV SERIES PILOT EPISODE SCREENING & DISCUSSION W/ ERIN M. MOSS

WHEN: THURS MAY 25TH 1:00PM & 7:00PM

WHERE: MCKINLEY HIGH SCHOOL 1500 ELMWOOD AVE

INFO: 716-250-9935 or daddysgirlclubtv@gmail.com

5.4.17 ~ In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Erin M Moss, of Erin M. Moss Mental Health Private Practice will speaking to the audience members following two special screenings of the “Daddy’s Girl Club” TV Series Pilot Episode about the importance of seeking counsel and help for various issues that affect mental health. The TV Series follows the lives of four women whose issues stemming from their relationship with their fathers still affect them in adulthood.

Alemaedae Theater Productions in Collaboration w/ McKinley High School is hosting the screenings on Thursday, May 25th, at McKinley High School 1500 Elmwood Ave.

The first screening will take place at 1PM and will be privately held for McKinley High School Senior Students. Immediately after the screening, there will be an open discussion that will focus on the issues the film deals with, including domestic violence, depression, abandonment, substance abuse, among others.

The second screening, for which the public will be able to purchase tickets, will take place at 7PM. Tickets for the 7PM showing are $5 and will be available pre-sale at McKinley High School. Admission at the door will be $10 while supplies last. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Crisis Services.

For more information call 716-250- 9935 or visit daddysgirlclubtv.com.

Daddysgirlclubtv.com / Facebook.com/daddysgirlclub Instagram.com/daddysgirlclubtv2017 / Twitter.com/daddysgirlclub Gofundme.com/daddysgirlclubtv