This year’s Waterfront Carnival is being held at the Outer Harbor. The family friendly event is being hosted by Hammerl Amusements, a regional amusement park business that was founded in 1960. The company works out of a 10,000 square foot warehouse in Clarence, where they keep 26 rides, and games, many of which will be showcased at the Outer Harbor event, starting Saturday, May 27. The carnival lasts all Memorial Day weekend long, ending on Monday, May 29 1t 6pm.
Last year, the Waterfront Carnival was held at Canalside. Due to the growing number of people attending the three-day event, in 2017 the games, rides, food and family fun will be held at the expansive Outer Harbor.
This year’s carnival will include 16+ rides, games, food, street performers, balloon makers, beer tent, live entertainment and fireworks on Sunday May 28 at 9pm. Free face painting and balloon art with a purchase of a wristband.
Waterfront Carnival – Outer Harbor – Memorial Day Weekend
May 27, 2017 11:00 – 9:00 pm
May 28, 2017 11:00 – 9:00 pm
May 29, 2017 11:00 – 6:00 pm
Outer Harbor Event Space – 325 Fuhrmann Blvd.
