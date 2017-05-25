Video: What Is A Buffalo-Style Garden?

If you’re from Buffalo, chances are that you’ve seen your fair share of garden photos. Seeing that this city has the largest Garden Walk in the country, we tend to come across hundreds, if not thousands of images, especially around the time of the celebrated event.

Over the years, countless people have strolled through the city’s gardens, participating in garden events that have significantly helped to change the way we look at Buffalo. We tend to use the Garden Walk and National Garden Festival as calling cards for our hometown, inviting visitors from all over the world to come and stroll through our public park-scapes, neighborhoods and backyards. Events such as the Garden Walk give people an insider’s look into the lives of Buffalonians, by handing over the keys to the city, so that people feel right at home.

Now, in order to demonstrate just how lush, captivating and unique this city’s gardens actually are, for those who have never taken the time to witness the city’s flora firsthand, a new video has been produced that shows exactly what people are missing out on. Be sure to share it with all of your friends, living in town and in other cities. And if you know of anyone who has never visited Buffalo, by all means get this wonderfully produced segment in front of him or her right away.

Also, check out these new websites for Gardens Buffalo Niagara and Garden Walk Buffalo: www.GardensBuffaloNiagara.com and www.GardenWalkBuffalo.com. And finally, there is a National Garden Writers Conference being held in Buffalo in 2017 – click here for details.

The video shot by John Paget, written by Pete Reiling, and produced by Gardens Buffalo Niagara (Jim Charlier) and Visit Buffalo Niagara, primarily funded with a grant from The John R. Oishei Foundation.