VIDEO: Peacers Hoop Girl, featuring music by local artist, Notixx

Check out this video featuring Lisa Peacers, a WNY native and seasoned performer specializing in GoGo dance, LED hoop dance, and fire spinning. She first picked up hooping in June 2014 and her love of flow inspired her to start training in fire spinning and GoGo dancing. She began her performance career with Spun Out Fire Productions, where she was introduced to the professional performing side of flow arts.
She describes her dance style as a blend of GoGo, acrobatics, liquid, and hip hop. A crowd favorite, she blends her dance training with prop manipulation for a unique, mesmerizing show. In the summer of 2015, she co-founded kRAVE Entertainment, which later merged with Extraordinary Arts LLC as their NY Team.
In her free time, Lisa also manages and directs performers for the Buffalo night club, VENU. Currently, She is a sponsored hooper with Pop, Lock, & Hoop It and a model for Queen of Diamonds Clothing Company. Last summer, she won a spot on the coveted 2016 Electric Forest Hoop Troupe.
This mesmerizing video, taken in Delaware Park, was produced and edited by Michael Nico Nostro, with original music by local artist, Notixx. The track is titled, “Turn It Up Notch.”
The slow motion footage around the minute and 40 second mark is a must see.
Galactic Memory Keeper a.k.a. Nico (whose legal name is Michael Nostro) is an active event and wedding photographer. “I was inspired to produce this video after attending several music festivals. At these events I saw hoopers performing. They look like wood nymphs and fairies prancing through the woods with their hoops. Like they are having the times of their lives. This video is a representation of that vision.”