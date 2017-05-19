This Unusual Allentown Mansion, Yours for $750K

This grand house at 282 North Street in Allentown may be
one of the most distinctive residence s in Buffalo. It has intrigued me since I first stumbled on it as a kid. A renovation decades ago married its exuberant Victorian detailing to an unusual brick porch and quirky addition on its east side, all set back behind a brick wall.
The realtor’s listing reveals just how distinctive this house really is with 25 beautiful images. I am guessing the distinctive contemporary modifications inside and out are from a 1970s era renovation. Or are the interior modifications more recent? The design is timeless, so its hard to tell.
The 70s was a period of early renewed interest in Buffalo’s historic neighborhoods. Renovation projects, however, were rare back then and many nearby streets were still in steep decline. When renovations did occur they tended to inject a modernist contrast to the original architecture rather than do a full historically accurate restoration. Often, porches were removed and double hung windows were replaced with a single sheet of fixed in place glass. This house fills that modernist pattern.
The interior is filled with unusual but quite interesting contemporary insertions placed in contrast with the original historic rooms. The original historic detailing is in glorious mint condition with lots natural wood, trim and plaster moldings. Contemporary color pallets and a nice collection of mid century furniture finish off the setting for what might be the most unusual home in Buffalo.
The 5108 sf house was built in 1888. It has three bedrooms, Five bathrooms, a green house, and a library. Here is the pitch:
Allentown mansion with 13′ ceilings, architectural details including 1′ moldings, interior shutters, several fireplaces, and beautiful spaces. The current owners have spent 8 years creating one of the most thoughtful interior spaces in the area. Impeccably maintained, the interior and exterior mirror the integrity of this residence.