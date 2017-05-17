The Martin Group completes $2.3 Million renovation @ 620 Main Street

Main Street has never looked better. Actually, a long time ago it looked better, but for a young generation of Buffalonians, an impressive architectural revival is at hand. Businesses are moving back to Main Street, and in the process buildings are being brought back to life. Recently, Tod Martin, president and chief creative officer of The Martin Group (TMG) completed a $2.3M renovation to the historic 620 Main Street building in downtown Buffalo’s Theatre District.
“We are thrilled to be moving two blocks north to a building that, over the course of nearly 100 years, has been home to several companies that have played a significant role in Buffalo’s history,” said Martin. “Opening the doors of our new headquarters marks an expansion of the firm’s capabilities and the services we provide to our clients, through added office and meeting space, equipment and new technologies. This building, located in the heart of the city’s Theatre District and downtown core, is an investment in The Martin Group and also in the revitalization underway here and across Upstate New York.”
TMG employs a workforce of more than 50 associates and has offices in Buffalo and Rochester, with annual billings totaling nearly $15 million.
The 18,000 square-foot, circa 1919, neoclassical building is comprised of three floors and a functional sub-level. The building will be the operational headquarters for the integrated communications firm, which does business in Buffalo and Rochester.
Architecturally significant details on the building feature Roman architectural elements, including four prominent columns, paneled pilasters, ornamental iron railings and a pediment and dentils. Cannon Design and Lehigh Construction Group handled the exterior renovations of the Esenwein & Johnson-designed building. Preservation Studios helped to guide The Martin Group to properly utilize tax credits that were applied to the restoration.
“The symbolism of our move to this location is not lost on any member of our team. 620 Main Street was the former home of Levy, King & White, the premiere Buffalo agency when I started my career in advertising,” continued Martin. “And after more than 16 years in business, The Martin Group is proud to tip our caps to 620 Main Street’s former owners and tenants – including several advertising greats – as we blaze a fresh trail in our new home.”
In 2015, TMG experienced a growth spurt when it acquired a boutique communications services provider – AMDG Public Affairs. The acquisition added a significant public relations boost to the firm, which helped to establish The Martin Group as Upstate New York’s fastest growing PR firm.
