The Bazaar Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a Grand Opening of New Business: Kiosko Latino

Author: Michelle Holler
Join the West Side Bazaar (25 Grant Street) in celebrating Cinco de Mayo (May 5th) with a grand opening of Kiosko Latino! Stop by the Bazaar and enjoy traditional food prepared by business owner Maria Del Carmen and music of Puerto Rico & Mexico. Music will begin at noon, performing is Vitin Lopez, groupo “Amor”.
When we asked the soon to be business owner Maria del Carmen about her restaurant this is what she said “I will be serving both Mexican and Puerto Rican cuisine. My husband was in the US navy stationed in San Diego California, while we were there we lived with a Mexican family. They taught me how to cook their traditional dishes of Puebla Mexico, and I taught them traditional dishes from my country Puerto Rico. Many of the recipes Maria will be serving up at her business were passed down from her grandmother.
Dishes being served Friday include: Mofongo con Camarones (Mashed green plaintains with garlic oil, pork rind, and shrimp sauce) & Mofongo con Pollo Guisado (Mashed green plaintains with garlic oil, pork rinds, chicken stew) Other items being served include pastelillos (filled with beef & cheese) tacos, burritos and more.
Special sale for grand opening: Buy one taco the second is half off.
Purchase El Gordo “big burrito” get a free bag of homemade cinnamon chips.
Kiosko Latino | West Side Bazaar | 25 Grant Street | Buffalo, New York, NY 14213 | (716) 207-9282 | Facebook