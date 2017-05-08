Blues fans are already talking about the 4th Annual Buffalo Niagara Blues Festival, to be held at Silo City on Saturday, July 8, 2017. This year’s festival will be headlined by Buffalo native and Grammy award-nominated blues guitarist and keyboardist, Lucky Peterson. The festival will also showcase the talents of Victor Wainwright (named B.B. King Entertainer of the Year) and the Wild Roots (awarded Band of the Year at the Blues Music Awards). Other blues acts include:
- The soulful sounds of Southern Avenue from Tennessee
- Solo phenomenon Sofie Reed
- Powerhouse blues combo Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys
- British slide guitar virtuoso Jack Broadbent
2017 appears to be a heavy hitting year for this festival, which has become a staple event at Silo City. Not only will blues fans get a chance to catch these auspicious acts, they will also be contributing to the ongoing education and therapeutic efforts of the Blues Society of Western New York. The society helps to promote a program called Blues in the Schools, which initiates programming for K-12 students in the public school system. Another selfless effort is known as Nursn’ the Blues (in conjunction with Horizon Village), which offers therapeutic measures for people suffering from addiction.
The 4th annual Buffalo Niagara Blues Festival takes place on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Silo City, located at 199 Silo City Row, opposite the intersection at Ohio and Ganson streets. Food and merchandise vendors will be present throughout the grounds. Attendees can bring chair or rent a chair on site. On-site parking is available until full with shuttles running from Furhmann Blvd. Tickets are $12.50 in advance, $20 the day of the show, and can be purchased online at: BuffaloNiagaraBluesFestival.eventbrite.com. Schedule to be announced.