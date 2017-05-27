The 2017 Buffalo Marathon

If you live in the city, and you’re planning on running some errands in the car on Sunday, think again. Sunday is the Buffalo Marathon (full and half runs), which means that runners rule the roads. The best thing that you can do is wait it out, and that’s not so bad. In fact, why don’t you grab a lawn chair and set it up along the route? Cheer on runners from all over the world, as they tear through the streets running at breakneck speeds.

The marathon activities kicked off this morning (Saturday) with the Buffalo Marathon John Beischline Memorial 5k.

Race organizers have put together a wonderful video that shows the camaraderie between runners. It also demonstrates this city’s renewed pride, as a renaissance takes hold.

Leading up to the race is a Fitness Expo at the Convention Center (Saturday ending at 6pm) – the event is free, and the general public is invited to attend. Over 50 vendors will be on hand. There is also a Pasta Party for runners, held at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center (Saturday between 4pm and 6pm).

U.S. Olympian, Jeff Galloway will be the special guest at this year’s marathon festivities.