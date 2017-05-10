The 19th Annual Parkside Tour of Homes

It is well known that Buffalo has some of the finest architecture around. But beyond the grand structures the city is known for, our neighborhoods too have benefitted from the tastes and wherewithal of previous generations. They left behind countless homes with the beauty of a bygone era, not easily replicated by today’s building standards. In Parkside, many of the homes have been preserved, brought back to life, or lovingly handled with care by residents with a passion for the Olmsted era architecture.

This neighborhood pride is in full display on Sunday May 21 as the Parkside Community Association (PCA) hosts the 19th Annual Tour of Homes. This is the PCA’s largest fundraising event of the year. Homeowners have graciously opened their doors to literally hundreds of guests from all around Western New York and Canada in years past, and this year will be no different. Visitors can expect everything from original stained glass and woodwork, to the most modern of 21st century conveniences, to ongoing renovations, and everything in between.

Will the walking build up an appetite? Of course! Thankfully, there are restaurants in the neighborhood serving up great meals and libations. Also available throughout the neighborhood will be food trucks during the event.

This annual tour showcases a slice of Buffalo which has never gone out of style. The architectural housing stock, uniquely designed, and much more than just brick and mortar, are still thriving more than a century after construction. Enjoy the day in Parkside and all its splendor. You won’t want to miss out on this one. Event is rain or shine.

Pre-sale tickets are available now at www.parkside.org, or the PCA office located at 2318 Main Street, (716) 838-1240 during business hours. Admission is $15 for PCA members or students, and $20 for the general public. Prices will be $25 and $30 the day of the event, so purchase now. Sponsors include National Fuel, Colligan Law, Jon the Plumber, and more.

The 19th Annual Parkside Tour of Homes

Sunday May 21, 2017

11:00am – 4:30pm

For more information and to get your tickets today (click here)!