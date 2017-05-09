Spend Small Live Big on Columbus Parkway

Not long ago an asking price near $300K would have been near the top of the real estate market in Buffalo. Such a stratospheric price would have been unimaginable on the far west side. This gorgeous house on the far West Side, at 757 Columbus Parkway, should sell fast at just $289,000. Just $289,000?! This is the new Buffalo and high quality Victorians are in short supply. As Elmwood and Allentown have become out of reach for many, the next tier of city neighborhoods are starting to see heavy interest. The Columbus Park neighborhood has always been a beautiful quiet pocket on the West Side. It is convenient to many city assets and is filled with beautiful and often stunning architecture. It is showing growth now and will be a natural neighborhood for strong price appreciation in the near future.
According to the Realtor, the house was built-in 1880. It has 10 rooms total, including four bedrooms and two bathrooms in a 2,000 square foot package. They list the taxes at $2,439. Except for its modified front porch the house looks to be in mint condition. It is jam-packed with exceptional Victorian detail including leaded glass, loads of woodwork, incredible fire places, a wonderful stair and a bunch of pocket doors. Bonus, the neighborhood comes with well-organized neighborhood groups, which means this is an area poised to be one of the city’s destination neighborhoods.
Here is the pitch:
Welcome to this historic and stunning 4 bedroom 2 full bath, 2 story home on one Buffalo’s most desired streets, located seconds to major Thruways, the waterfront, peace bridge. Exterior features original stained, lead, and curved windows, a circular porch, and vinyl windows where appropriate. Dressed with original, natural, and unpainted woodwork from floor to ceiling this home is sure to please all buyers looking for any City of Buffalo zip codes. Interior features three sets of pocket doors on the first floor, a mind-blowing staircase, original hardwood floors, solid wood interior/exterior doors, and marble gas fireplace. Master bed features pocket door, artificial fireplace, three closets, and additional room. Open house Friday 5/12/17 5:00-7:00pm and Saturday 5/13/2017 1:00-3:00pm.