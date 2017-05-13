SPCA Serving Erie County Celebrates Grand Opening of $14.7 million dollar multi-purpose facility

The SPCA Serving Erie County will be celebrating its new home, near Cazenovia Park at 300 Harlem Road. The 10 acre site features a new 52,000 sq. ft., $14.7 million dollar multi-purpose facility. The development was overseen by General Contractor Concept Construction Corporation. This development provides twice the amount of space over its former facility, which will allow the organization to designate an area solely to Admissions and Adoptions.
The SPCA is teaming up with Lipsey Veterinary Clinic, which will provide veterinarians, dedicated education and outreach services spaces. This state-of-the-art facility is will accommodate:
- Advanced medical imaging capabilities
- Expanded, comfortable adoption areas
- A distinct Wildlife rehabilitation environment
- A barn for farm animals
- Plenty of outdoor play areas and exercise space
Animal lovers will be happy to know that all of the animals will be happier and healthier than ever, with so many new amenities available.
“We are so thankful for the support from the community that made this new facility possible,” said SPCA President and CEO Gary Willoughby. “[Along with] the great work done by our General Contractor, Concept Construction, the design work by Kideney Architects and all of the men and women who took this raw piece of land and turned it into our organization’s home for the next 50+ years!”
The grand opening will be held this Saturday, May 13, 2017.