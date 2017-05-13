These days, bike riding goes hand-in-hand with just about everything. Cyclists are incorporating more and more items of interest into their rides, to challenge riders’ imaginations and abilities.

Now Buffalo Pinball has come up with a ride that is completely different. The group is incorporating cycling and pinball into the mix. Yup, it’s a 10 mile bike ride throughout the city, stopping into a number of bars and restaurants to play pinball. We all know that cycling is hot. But did you know that the game of pinball is making a comeback? Even the Pan American Grill & Brewery (inside the Lafayette Hotel) has dedicated a back room to bar games, including pinball machines (can we get rid of the big game hunter, please?).

To explore bike lanes and trails in the city, to play pinball, to have fun with friends, to meet new people.

The reasons to join in on this ride are many. You get to ride around in a pack, exploring all sorts of urban lanes and trails. You get to be outside with friends. You get to meet new people. And you get to be a Pinball Wizard for a day! This is not a race, it’s a ride – set your own pace. The pinball part of the event is a tournament, however, which means that you should brush up on your flipping timing pronto. The event organizers are offering up trophies, money and prizes, dedicated to two skill levels – a competitive “A” division and a casual “B” division.

Silverball Cyclorama – An Afternoon of Bike Riding and Pinball

Saturday, May 20, 2017. Ride starts at noon and lasts until you have played all the games/completed the route. Playoffs for “A” Division held at 6:30 p.m.

7 different pinball machines – enjoy food or drinks at the various locations

The ride kicks off at Community Beer Works and winds throughout the city to other locations. A route map will be provided to all participants.

This event is being run by Buffalo Pinball. Find the event on Facebook.

Learn more about Buffalo Pinball.

How are players ranked against each other?

Each player will play all 7 games and points will be awarded based on their score compared to all the other players. Top 6 players in the competitive/experienced “A” Division will compete in playoffs at Community Beer Works with the top 2 players getting a bye. There is also a “B” division (for new players/players unranked in IFPA or ranked lower than 3000.) There will be no playoffs for B Division.

What are the prizes?

The prize pool (registration money minus trophies and other costs) will be split between the top 3 players in A and the best qualifier in B, The top 3 finishers in A will receive trophies. There will also be growler fills, courtesy of Buffalo Pinball and CBW, awarded to the top 5 in each division.

How much does it cost?

Registration is $10 in either A or B divisions. To register, send $10 to silverballcyclorama@gmail.com via PayPal.