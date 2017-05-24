Sierra Club Niagara Group asks NFTA to purchase Electric Zero Emissions Buses

Electric Zero Emissions Buses (ZEB) are one of the waves of the future. In fact, the ZEB is the here and now. At this point, with Climate Change discussions raging around the world, cities are turning to ZEB to ensure that residents (and the planet) are benefitting from “emission elimination, energy efficiency, market acceleration and job creation, and health benefits.” It turns out that cities (like Buffalo) are still purchasing methane-burning compressed natural gas and/or hybrid buses.

It is estimated that $150,000 in health care costs are saved over the life of the ZEB.

In an effort get the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) to rethink their purchasing decisions, to drive the future of eco-bus transportation in Buffalo, The Sierra Club Niagara Group is helping to bring an example of a zero emission electric bus to the authority’s doorstep.

Judah Aber, co- founder of EB START Consulting will be speaking about the transition to electric buses.

The bus, pictured in the lead image, is from Proterra, the company that will be hosting the demonstration coming up on Thursday, June 8 (6pm to 7:30pm), at the Crane Branch Library – 633 Elmwood Avenue.

The program is free and open to the public.

On Friday, June 9, there will be a rally held in Buffalo, as well as additional campaigns to bring the need for clean-operating buses to the region. Then, on Saturday, June 10, free tours of the bus, and rides, will be given to festival-goers.

Photo: Sierra Club